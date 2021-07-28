Downtown Southern Pines is home to two new restaurants, both with familiar menus.
Jaya’s Indian Cuisine has moved to Broad Street after operating for three years out of a takeout kitchen on May Street. The Block, a combination of Steve’s TK on Morganton Road and Bambu Boba Café on Broad Street, has opened on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The Block
Longtime restaurateurs James and Keena Lam opened Bambu Boba Café in the former home of Nosh the Deli in July 2020, adding it to an entrepreneurial lineup that included Steve’s TK Pizza and Hot Subs on Morganton Road, and Mai Phi on U.S. 1.
Bambu, serving boba tea, smoothies and small, asian-fusion plates, was an instant hit. “The popularity of our Asian menu has picked up quite a bit, and we hear a lot about people choosing it as a healthier option,” James Lam said at the time.
In April, the family decided to combine Steve’s TK Pizza and Hot Subs and Bambu Boba Café into a location large enough to accommodate both menus — the former home of Meat and Greek, at 290 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Southern Pines.
“It’s been a vision for quite some time,” Lam says. “We wanted to focus more on the quality of the food and experience, and just bringing everything under one roof will make that easier.”
Steve’s TK and Bambu Boba closed in May in preparation for the move. The Block opened in mid-July.
The Block is serving items from all three menus so customers can order up everything from wood-fired pizza and hot submarine sandwiches to chicken and beef pho, fried macaroni bites and mango boba tea.
“It’s a good thing — for us and for small families,” Lam says. “We know kids can be a little picky about where they want to go and what they want to eat, so this gives them a place to get a little bit of everything.”
Visit The Block from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, or find them by searching for The Block on Facebook or Instagram. The number is (910) 725-7024.
Jaya’s Indian Cuisine
Three years after opening their takeout-only location at 1020 N. May St., Ekambaram (Maran) and Jayarani (Jaya) Elamaran have closed that location to move into the space vacated by Bambu Boba Café — 169 NE Broad St.
The couple has been serving Southern Pines with Indian food for more than two decades. Maran and Jaya opened the May Street space in 2018, at the convincing of Jaya’s friends and catering customers, where they’ve had a successful takeout business. They later opened a food truck by the same name, and began looking for the right place to offer dine-in service.
The restaurant will continue its focus on daily specials, Maran says, but “not a big menu — just simple, and great.” The family will also continue to operate the food truck.
Jaya’s Indian Cuisine is open Tuesday through Sunday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 5-9 p.m. In the hours in between, customers can stop in for small bites or a cold lassi: a blend of yogurt, water, spices and fruit. For more information, find the restaurant on Instagram or Facebook, or call 910-725-0875.
