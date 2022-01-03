High winds and heavy rain caused disruptions across Moore County on Monday, with hundreds of residents losing power.
The strongest winds were in Southern Pines, where the National Weather Service recorded gales as fast as 52 mph. Members of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department spent much of the morning responding to reports of weather-related hazards.
“We started getting calls probably around 6 a.m. about trees down and power lines down,” Chief Mike Cameron said. “There was also a power surge that went through town, which created a couple of calls about fire alarms going off or the odor of something electrical burning. The soil and ground were already wet from the rain, and when you add the wind to it those things obviously compound each other.”
Like all of central North Carolina, the county was under a wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gusts reached maximum speeds of 30 mph in Carthage and Whispering Pines, according to the National Weather Service.
The service said that 1.5 to 2 inches of rain fell locally as part of a wintery mix that briefly included snow and sleet — a dramatic turn from the unseasonably warm temperatures observed in Moore County only a day earlier. The high on Sunday was 71 degrees.
Data from PowerOutage.US showed that more than 600 homes in the county lost power on Monday afternoon. Most of the affected residents were customers of Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, the area’s second largest electricity provider.
“Our crews have worked through the cold, wet and windy conditions to restore power to members,” Dale Lambert, CEO of Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, said in a statement. “We anticipate working through tonight and tomorrow to resolve all remaining outages on our system.”
Eighty-one of the cooperative’s local customers were still without service as of 7:30 p.m.
The N.C. Department of Transportation reported that Kelly Plantation, Cool Springs, Rascob and Underwood roads near Carthage were all closed Monday because of flooding.
Citing the “potential of black ice on the roadways,” the Moore County school system announced a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday morning. The announcement followed an advisory from the National Weather Service, which warned that black ice could develop overnight on local roads.
“Lingering areas of moisture and runoff on roadways and sidewalks will likely freeze tonight as temperatures fall below freezing,” the service said. “Black ice will be hard to see on highways and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling tonight and Tuesday morning as some slippery conditions are expected.”
