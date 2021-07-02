The redevelopment of a 20-acre tract on Morganton Road was the focus for a community input session held recently in Southern Pines. The event drew a crowd and some differing views on what’s the best use of the site in the future.
The meeting was coordinated by the Development Finance Initiative (DFI), a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government-sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for projects.
The municipally-owned tract was identified as a key opportunity by DFI last year as part of the town’s revitalization efforts in West Southern Pines. Located near Armory Park and the intersection of South Henley Street and Morganton Road, it is valued at approximately $13.2 million according to county tax records.
Town leaders hired DFI to provide a variety of services to help them assess ideas for the site and gauge public sentiment.
DFI’s analysis recommended the property would be suitable for retail development, potentially some office space, and apartments geared toward low-income seniors. There has also been interest for a mixed use activity center that aligns with West Southern Pines neighborhood revitalization goals.
The June 23 input session held at Douglass Community Center attracted 55 participants plus another 15 who joined remotely, said Sarah Odio, a senior project manager with DFI. Attendees heard a progress report then broke into small discussion groups.
Odio said the fact there are differing ideas makes sense considering the site’s location on Morganton Road, one of the town’s busiest corridors, and within the historic West Southern Pines community.
“There are some neighbors who don’t want any activity at all and they have concerns about displacement. Others recognize that Morganton Road will be developed, one way or another, so then the question is how the town should work with development to be respectful of those interests,” Odio told The Pilot in a follow-up interview.
“At the end of the day, the town will have to bring a development partner to the table. The developer won’t do a project out of the kindness of their heart, but they can be required to do something that is in the best interests of the public,” she added.
Skepticism From Some
DFI’s role is to help guide the planning process and structure the public-private partnership to ensure the interests align with what the community wants.
Donnie Miller, a longtime resident of West Southern Pines, expressed skepticism about the input session process.
“I went to the meeting and I thought it was a farce, a smokescreen,” Miller said. “I’m sure the city already knows what they are going to put in there. But they want the Westside residents to think they have an input or say in the matter.”
In particular, Miller said there are concerns that West Southern Pines is changing quickly and has already attracted development interests that have displaced Black property owners.
Southern Pines resident Fenton Wilkinson said the input session was “definitely helpful,” but agreed there are concerns that the larger economic vision could outweigh the interests of the immediate neighborhood.
“What became clear is the West Southern Pines community, as a whole, is very interested and concerned. Hopeful that came through loud and clear,” Wilkinson said.
As far as next steps, he’s hoping DFI will provide a “selection of possibilities,” and not a development proposal ready for a “yes” or “no” vote.
“I think the town gets the message that the community will not put up with being just a show. What citizens are asking for is a demonstration that the town is committed to the revitalization of West Southern Pines. They can demonstrate that commitment, in part, through the allocation of resources.”
Odio said DFI is aware of interests for recreational facilities on the site and that there is a demonstrated need for affordable senior housing. She also acknowledged the sense of frustration expressed by residents like Donnie Miller.
“I understand the sentiment but there are no plans on the table. The town still owns property and we still haven’t begun the bulk of the work. There is still a long way to go in the process before the town endorses a plan.”
Looking at Feasibility
Currently Odio is working on a memorandum for town leaders on the public input.
Next steps for DFI include working with the architectural firm Neighboring Concepts to develop two or three proposals that town leaders and the public can review.
“Everything we do is within what is actually feasible. The town has to look at these various scenarios and decide what it can afford,” Odio said. “If there is a problem with all of the scenarios, we will go back to square one. Only after the council determines what it is interested in pursuing will we then seek out a developer.”
“(The town) can drive what happens here,” she added. “They can develop a design that is respectful to residents such as where homes back up to the property, deciding what kind of buffer is appropriate.”
Related Concerns
An overarching concern in the revitalization discussion, though not directly related to the 20-acre site on Morganton Road, is the future of the now-shuttered Southern Pines Primary School campus.
The 17-acre campus encompasses a four-acre section at the corner of Carlisle Street and New York Avenue in West Southern Pines where a Rosenwald school was located. Members of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, including Wilkinson, are engaged with efforts to purchase the property from Moore County Schools.
The site’s history as a school for Black students, as well as a 1924 deed dedicating the original four-acre portion of the campus “to the use of negro education in or about the Town of Southern Pines and West Southern Pines,” serve as the basis for the land trust’s interest in the property. Its goal is to reinvent the campus as a “world-class Black cultural heritage destination.”
“I think this would be a good thing for the community. But I think some of the members of the Board of Education want to get in the last word,” Miller said.
He took particular issue with board member David Hensley who, prior to being elected last November, called the proposed Southern Pines Primary sale as “a crack deal,” and suggested, without evidence, an abortion clinic was slated for the property.
Miller also wants to see the town take a more proactive stance when it comes to showing support of the land trust’s interests.
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney and Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy were among more than a dozen people to address the Board of Education in December 2020 to support the land trust’s proposal.
However, Odio acknowledged that, as yet, the town has not committed any funding towards a revitalization project of the school site.
“The city is not being fair with its Black community. Why not assist the Black community in obtaining or purchasing the primary school? It’s past time the city gave it back to its Black residents,” Miller said.
Odio said she understood the sense of frustration voiced by longtime residents like Miller.
“I know there are other dynamics with trust and discussion when it comes to the school property. But in this case, with this project and the input session, we are focused uniquely on the 20-acre property on Morganton Road.”
(1) comment
Run away fast from anything involving UNC-CH. The Global Transpark in Kinston is just one example of the taxpayer ratholes resulting from their advice.
