An inmate died at the Moore County Detention Center while being processed in the facility's booking area on Tuesday evening.
According to a release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate began experiencing a medical emergency, and the staff at the detention center immediately administered aid to the inmate. EMS responded to the scene and tried to resuscitate the inmate, but the individual died at the scene.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields has notified the State Bureau of Investigation to complete an independent inquiry on the situation.
Chief Deputy Richard Maness said that any updates on the situation will come from the SBI.
This is a developing story.
