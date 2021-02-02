470 NW Broad

The circa-1909 house at 470 NW Broad Street was most recently used as a dog grooming salon. The second floor includes an apartment.

Conceptual plans for a proposed infill redevelopment project at 470 NW Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines will be presented at a neighborhood meeting scheduled next week.

Riley Walker Development Co. has submitted a rezoning application for a proposed three-story building that would incorporate office space and up to 11 apartments. Plans call for the existing mixed-use building on the site to be demolished.

The .6-acre property is currently zoned for Office Services, which permits a variety of uses including offices and multi-family residential units; however, the applicant is seeking a zoning change to a Planned Development district.

The neighborhood meeting is a required part of the formal application process. Interested residents are invited to review the conceptual plan and meet with members of the project team on Tuesday, Feb. 9, between 4-6 p.m. at 470 NW Broad Street in Southern Pines.

