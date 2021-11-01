First responders freed a woman from an overturned vehicle following an accident Monday on U.S. 15-501.
The cause of the accident, which happened about 3:40 p.m. near Chick-fil-A, was not immediately clear. Firefighters used tools to extricate the injured woman from a Mini Cooper that had been turned on its side in the middle of the busy highway.
She was placed on a stretcher that was loaded onto an ambulance shortly before 4 p.m. Information about the extent of her injuries was not immediately available, and it was not immediately known if other individuals were injured in connection with the accident.
Agencies responding to the accident included the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department, the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department and Moore County Emergency Services.
