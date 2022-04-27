The recent increases in gas and food prices have impacted all of us, said Stephen Phillips, executive director of the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care.
In response, beginning May 1 the Coalition will add gasoline vouchers to the list of services that can be provided for clients in need that qualify.
“Some of the local churches have started a restricted fund for these vouchers, donors can also send donations indicating they would like it to go toward a specific service, such as gasoline or dental extractions,” added Phillips.
In addition, the Coalition has increased the number of times per year that clients can receive food from four times per year to six times per year. Fresh produce will be included when available. Food donations continue to be welcome at the Client Services location at 1500 W. Indiana Ave., Southern Pines, Monday through Friday from 8:30 -11:00 am.
Financial assistance is also now available twice per year instead of once per year.
“We can screen residents over the phone to determine eligibility and define their needs, or clients can visit during our operating hours,” Phillips said.
Clients must be a resident of Moore County to qualify for Coalition assistance; proper documentation is required. Client Services operating hours are 8:30 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Service is available after 11 a.m. by appointment only. Residents may call (910) 693-1600 and select option 5 to schedule an appointment, or for information contact info@sandhillscoalition.org.
The Coalition also operates its resale shops at 1177 W. Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines. Shopping and donation operating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Bargain Barn closes at 1 p.m. Accepted items include gently-used furniture, clothing and household items.
For information about volunteering or other questions, visit www.sandhillscoalition.org or find the Coalition on Facebook.
