The local Sandhills Bogeys baseball team name cleverly plays off the golf connection here in Moore County, but perhaps it also has some roots in the military meaning: an unidentified object observed as a mere spot on a radar screen and moving quickly.
This season has brought the baseball team its fair share of some incognito, under the radar, fast-flying subjects: Bogey interns.
As the community relations director for Old North State League, parent organization for the Bogeys, Julie Borshak is back in Moore County where her family has been for generations. She is at the Bogeys’ home field, smiling and barely breaking a sweat, bobbing and weaving from conversation to promotion.
But most importantly, at least to her, she is teaching the craft of community relations to a special group of young adults, the first class of team interns from Pinecrest High School.
Borshak worked closely with Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Tech when she was with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. She knew that she wanted to recreate a similar program with the Bogeys that would offer on-the-job training to students who were interested in sports careers.
But that was an established sports program then and those were college kids.
Never one to turn down a challenge, Borshak called the guidance office at Pinecrest and was delighted to find out that there was a sports marketing program. She got invited to come speak to the students.
“I fell in love with their energy and great ideas.”
Baseball teams, especially minor league teams, run on an often anonymous but hard-working crew of young workers hungry for the experience and atmosphere of organized sports. Baseball, especially with its frequent lulls between innings, is intent on keeping people in the stands engaged, and that’s where sports marketing comes in.
One of those Pinecrest students who heard Borshak that day she came to visit was Jackson Hill, 16.
“Carlos Rodriguez’s sports marketing program at Pinecrest is one of the best classes in the building,” he said. “He played college baseball and is a great teacher. When Ms. Julie came to our class, I wasn’t even really a big baseball fan, but I could tell from both of them that this wouldn’t be too terrible to try and now, I love it.”
Borshak laughs at Hill’s assessment.
“Yes, we both love this group and we both love baseball, the community, and sharing leadership opportunities with kids like this. (Rodriguez) and I talked about the idea and we immediately knew it was a no-brainer.
“Opportunities to have real-life experience in a high school class is not the norm; we knew it would work well.”
Rodriguez, just appointed as one of the assistant principals of Pinecrest, crows about the Bogeys intern program.
“We couldn’t be more proud of them. I am so appreciative of the Bogeys and Julie for making this happen,” he said. “There is a real importance to creating this collaboration.
“I taught the content and gave them the information, but this is real, this is what every class like this needs — they have spent all of their summer in this heat working hard, but also experiencing the reality of sports management and marketing.”
That reality frequently means doing anything and everything on the small field at Sandhills Community College.
“They come to every game early and stay late,” Rodriguez said. “They sell, clean, carry, unpack, pack up, walk, run, and do whatever it is almost always with a smile.”
Even though both Borshak and Rodriguez were excited to recruit a new generation of students to the front office of a sports organization, neither was prepared for the work ethic they are seeing and the interns’ depth of understanding the importance of community relationships.
“These interns have exceeded my expectations in every way. They are responsible, friendly, creative and hard working. It has been fun to see each of them grow their skills in customer service, organization, sales, community relations, and media.”
Hill likes the camaraderie and feeling like the small eclectic group “gets through it together.”
“They have already said we all could come back,” he says enthusiastically. He says he doesn’t even mind “lugging stuff. We lug a lot of stuff — a lot of water — but hey, it’s important and it’s our job. It is fast paced, I like that part, but it is comforting too, I guess.
“We are really helping a lot of people have fun and do what they love. That’s cool.”
One of the most recognizable voices of the interns is also Borshak’s favorite story to tell.
“I watched the most quiet and reserved kid in the group become the ‘Voice of the Bogeys’ in our press box.”
On cue, Josh Markotech, 16, looks down at the baseball dirt in the sweltering press box and smiles. But then, he quickly shifts back into job-mode, grabs the mike, whips his blonde shaggy hair out of his face, pushes a couple of buttons so that Bon Jovi’s “Wanted: Dead or Alive” blasts through the air, and without missing a beat, introduces Number 35, “Annnnnnndrewwwwww Chapmannnnnnnnn.”
“I was definitely interested,” Markotech says of the intern opportunity. “Ms. Julie said that there would be opportunities to work on the technical side of things, but I did not know this was what she meant.”
He admits still to getting a bit nervous behind the microphone at times.
“It feels like something that is high pressure. You don’t get do-overs. So, I do like that feeling of ‘I have to get this right for the player.’”
He enjoys interacting with the players, getting to know their tastes in music and being a part of this first season. He, too, is looking forward to next year.
“We know some of the improvements that are coming and they are going to be awesome,” he said. “Yes, I will definitely do this again.”
Jenna Kawase, 15, successfully planned the First Responders Event at the ballpark on July 24. She arranged to have the Southern Pines Fire Honor Guard and a first pitch by Southern Pines Fire Chief Make Cameron, who also is father to Bogeys player Riley Cameron. Emergency vehicles were also on display for the littlest of fans to examine.
“We had a record crowd and Jenna deserves the credit for creating a successful event,” Borshak said. “She has a great future in any career that she may choose, although I hope she will consider sports management.”
Kawase is clearly in her element.
“I really like welcoming people. I like seeing the little kids and how happy they are. I like to see the families get excited when we have a special promotion and it applies to them.
“I know that this is a leadership role, even if it is just selling merchandise or concessions. Ms. Julie has taught us so much about being the face of the organization. I love that. I have really loved this opportunity.”
Daisy Guinn, 14, is the youngest of the group, and she too “loves the happy kids and families.”
“The smallest things can make a difference, and Jenna and I always try to smile and be happy too,” she said. “It is hot and we do get tired, but it is also something simple that is welcoming to a lot of people here.”
Other interns include Jordan Grant, Davis White, Westin Thomson and Olivia Maxwell. Serving as operational manager Tyler Byer’s assistant, Max Pashley rounded out the group.
“My favorite part about working in baseball,” Borshak said, “is not even the baseball itself. It’s what the ballpark means to the community and what the organization means to the community. These kids have really embraced that and made the season a success.”
Contact made with Bogey. Identified as Friendly. Repeat. All friendly.
For more information on upcoming playoff games and getting involved next season, contact Julie Borshak at julieborshak@oldnorthstateleague.com.
Contact Sam Hudson at sam@thepilot.com or (678) 577-6183.
