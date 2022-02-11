After three months of hearing debate and evidence for a proposed apartment and office development along U.S. 1, the Southern Pines Town Council is expected to decide by month’s end whether to permit the project.
Council members heard yet another four hours of discussion last Tuesday night on the Patrick’s Pointe project from both its development team and opponents who would live near it. That was after hearing seven hours of testimony in December and another two hours in January.
Developer Logan Burnett of 1700, LLC, presented his vision in December for the 25.4-acre wooded property located on U.S. 1, five blocks from Broad Street. He said the town has a pressing need for more housing, especially for younger families. Patrick’s Pointe initially included 276 apartments spread across three-story apartment buildings and an adjoining office building.
The Patrick’s Point project has sparked the concern of residents of the Village Green neighborhood, which lies adjacent to the property on the east side. To voice their concerns in Tuesday night’s hearing, the Village Green Homeowners Association hired local attorney Carson Crooms to represent their interests. Barnett’s lawyer, Nick Robinson, specializes in the field of land use and led most of the developer’s presentation.
Burnett and consultants outlined several revisions in January to the original development plan. They included reducing the number of apartments from 276 to 266 and lowering the height of 13 apartment buildings from three-story to two. The two-story units would be the ones closest to Village Green, more closely matching the townhome style of that development, and the closest three-story building is now over 100 feet from the property.
He described them as “voluntary changes” meant “to accommodate density and harmony concerns voiced by our neighbors at the Village Green.”
Burnett presented even more changes to the project at Tuesday's meeting, based on documents his team submitted. These related to the landscape and the layout of the property, rather than the architecture itself.
The latest plan, which he said incorporated new data from a wetlands survey, pushes the development farther back from U.S. 1 by 15 more feet. It also increases the percentage of open space, reduces impervious surfaces and places the northernmost buildings “in a cluster creating a quad or courtyard type of entity in that area.”
Finally, the revised plans call for the construction of an 1,800-foot sidewalk throughout the neighborhood south and east of Patrick's Pointe, stretching from West Pennsylvania Avenue to West Maine Avenue along Taylor Street.
When all was said and done, the main point of consideration came down to whether Patrick’s Pointe aligned with the “character of the neighborhood.” Indeed, the very nature of the word “neighborhood” may factor in to the council’s decision, since the town’s detailed Unified Development Ordinance does not define the term.
For instance, Robinson and local land development consultant Bob Koontz said that, in this case “neighborhood” should also include U.S. 1, not just adjacent homes. He said that U.S. 1 borders Patrick’s Pointe almost twice as much as Village Green does, so it should be considered as much part of the neighborhood, if not more.
Koontz also testified that Patrick’s Pointe and Village Green are “virtually identical” on open space and impervious surface area.
Robinson also presented transportation engineers who suggested that the new development would not add significant impact to local roads. He also presented experts who testified Patrick’s Pointe would not diminish surrounding property values nor create excessive noise.
Like in a court proceeding, Crooms cross-examined several witnesses. Crooms specifically wanted to know from Koontz of any plans to construct the office building designated in plans.
That is significant because the Town Council several years ago rejected a similar apartment proposal, saying the site should have a mix of uses and include for offices.
Koontz told Crooms there had only been a “simple site plan” to determine the acreage available for an office development. He said that Burnett was open to building it eventually.
“If the right person comes along, absolutely,” Koontz said.
In further questioning of Koontz, Crooms asked him about the density of Patrick’s Pointe. Koontz replied that it was 10.9 units per acre, less than the maximum of 12 units per acre it’s zoned for. He said he found the density acceptable with regards to the character of the neighborhood. Crooms asked Koontz to confirm that the density of Village Green was
3.6 homes per acre, which he did.
Crooms then offered one witness, Linda Braswell, as an expert in the neighborhood. Braswell, a resident of Village Green for seven years, identified pictures that demonstrated little buffer between her community and the proposed apartments.
“I'd like to say that we are a 55 plus community. Most of us hope to live there for the rest of our lives. As I stated earlier, noise is an issue for us,” Braswell said. “We are mostly retired. We are mostly in our seventies, and so we have the luxury of being able to give back to our community in ways that we could not do before. We appreciate having the quiet that comes from a few cars (and) that urban forest that we all like and love.”
While Crooms argued that Patrick’s Pointe wasn’t congruent with its neighbors, Robinson noted that matters of density and concern about noise were not legitimate arguments that merited rejecting this project.
“This really is not a close call from a legal standpoint,” Robinson said.
The council is expected to vote on the matter at its Feb. 28 meeting. That meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Police Department, 450 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
