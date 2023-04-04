With three months to go before filing opens in this fall’s municipal elections, candidates are already lining up in the race for Pinehurst’s Village Council.
After the latest volley in her ongoing dispute with Village Manager Jeff Sanborn, council member Lydia Boesch said that she felt “a little jilted” and considered rotating off of the Village Council without attempting reelection if the relationship were not repaired.
In an email last month to the entire council and three representatives of The Pilot, Sanborn alleged that Boesch conspired with a local blogger to make “inappropriate and dishonest attacks” against him and “interrogated” the husband of a village employee at the couple’s home, characterizing her behavior as “toxic and corrosive.”
Boesch categorically denies those claims, and believes Sanborn has waged a vendetta against her since she privately met with Pinehurst’s police chief in the fall of 2021 in an attempt to gauge his opinion of Sanborn and working conditions under him.
Mayor John Strickland supported the village manager in calling for Boesch to amend her behavior and “do the right thing.”
Last week the Village Council met for the first time since Sanborn sent that email. It was not explicitly mentioned. But Boesch declared her intention to run for re-election this fall.
At the same time, she said that she hoped the Village Council and “maybe staff” would pursue conflict resolution training.
“It is such an honor serving on this council. The two best things for me are working with the community to hear what your concerns are and address your problems, and second is working with this amazing staff,” she said.
“I think one of the disappointments I’ve had is I’ve been wanting this council and maybe staff to engage in some conflict resolution, and that may still happen, but what I want to say to all of you is I like this so much that I am going to run for reelection to my seat this year.”
Boesch’s seat is one of two Village Council seats up for grabs this fall, along with the mayor’s seat. Neither Strickland nor Jane Hogeman, the other council member whose term is expiring, were prepared to announce their intentions last week.
After the announcement, Boesch said that she isn’t prepared to step away from the council without a fight, regardless of the conflict with Sanborn. She is nearing the end of her first Village Council term.
“You process it and the true Lydia comes out and it's like, ‘You love this place. You believe in this place.’ You keep looking in the direction of can we be better: always Pinehurst, always better,” she said, quoting a familiar line from Pinehurst Resort owner Bob Dedman Jr.
Also at the same council meeting last week, council member Jeff Morgan announced his intention to run for the mayor’s seat. Morgan is approaching the midpoint of his term after being elected in 2021. He filed his committee’s organizational statement with the Moore County Board of Elections on March 16.
Morgan did not originally intend to run for mayor, in part due to the demands of his position as chief medical officer of the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System, which serves veterans from 19 counties. He spent most of last year as interim CEO but decided not to pursue the position long-term. Having stepped back from senior leadership, Morgan still works for the VA as an orthopedic surgeon.
He and Boesch, both Pinewild residents, have been a minority vote on the Village Council on several high-profile issues. Last October they both voted against the ban on new short-term rentals in residential zones. They also opposed the council’s last two extensions of the moratorium on development in Pinehurst South and Village Place.
If elected as mayor, Morgan said that he would direct the council toward “pragmatic problem-solving” and developing workable solutions where no perfect ones exist. He has been the only council member prepared to move forward with rebuilding the Traffic Circle based on DOT designs within the existing window of available funding.
“I’m comfortable with uncomfortable conversations. I’m comfortable addressing problems, hearing people out,” Morgan said.
In that vein, he said he would take a more proactive approach toward addressing interpersonal conflicts.
“When you have something that appears on the front page of the paper airing out problems and grievances, that's embarrassing and that’s not the way I like to see problems solved. I like to see problems solved by sitting down and talking,” he said.
“I truly believe that every single elected member that we have on the council is trying to do what they think is best for Pinehurst. I don't necessarily agree that's the best thing, but I believe they're acting on that behalf.”
Another candidate has stepped forward with intentions to run for a Village Council seat: former council member Claire Berggren. Berggren was elected as a write-in candidate in 2013 but lost her re-election bid in 2017 after backlash over her support for construction of the Greens at Arboretum apartment complex. She lost the 2019 mayoral race to Strickland.
Berggren is a former marketing director for the area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and has more recently served on the board of the Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives and president of the Pinehurst No. 6 Community Association.
“Public service is important to me and I want to bring my previous council experience, along with experience I’ve gained in the last few years, to work for the good of all our community,” she said.
Berggren decided to try for another council term after seeing the “discord” emerging from the village’s current elected officials. She’s also concerned about how those disputes reflect on Pinehurst’s overall image.
“Basically I feel like they’re losing sight of what makes Pinehurst what it should be for all of our residents, all of our businesses and our guests, and I think we need to work to restore some of these attributes that I feel have been diminished,” said Berggren.
“I love the village and want us to be seen in the best light possible and that's what we need to work on.”
At least two others — current Pinehurst Village Council member Pat Pizzella and former Council member Kevin Drum — have been mentioned as intending to run for mayor, according to several residents familiar with village leadership. Neither has yet to confirm their plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.