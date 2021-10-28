Moore County’s small municipalities frequently have the challenge of finding people willing to run for the local governing councils.
Not so this year in the western Moore village of Foxfire, where 12 candidates have stepped up for a chance to represent the 1,434-person village.
After three longtime council members decided this year not to seek re-election, they put the word out to their neighbors and constituents: someone needs to step up for this job or the state might step in.
That uncomfortable possibility in the small village of largely golf-focused retirees took purchase. Twelve are now on the ballot.
Residents Paul Canup, Jason Daily, George Hedrick, Richard Kight, Ernestine Maccari, Janet Nauman, Donald Nelson, Mike Ratkowksi, Kevin Robbins and Gary Samuels filed earlier this summer for one of the three four-year seats. Ratkowski has since bowed out.
In addition, Nancy Certain and Janice Gregorich have filed for a two-year unexpired council seat.
After attending a recent meet-and-greet with his fellow candidates, Hedrick noted that pretty much everyone spoke about the same issues, with the same good intentions.
“I was impressed by all of them,” he said. “Everyone essentially believed in the same things, and had been worried about the vacant seats.”
Following are brief descriptions of candidates who agreed to be interviewed by The Pilot.
Janice Gregorich
Gregorich and her husband moved to Foxfire from Connecticut in 2012. Two years later, she became involved on various local government committees, and has been active in the community since then.
Gregorich’s background is in computer system design, finances and business administration, among other things. She has been serving on the Village Council since a member stepped down in 2021.
Gregorich’s main priority is the village’s ongoing challenges with the community well, and ensuring that the long-term plan to improve the water system stays on track.
“I also think a big thing is responsible business development,” added Gregorich. “Whether it’s a restaurant or coffee shop, family-owned business is what’s important for us.”
Nancy Certain
Certain’s concern is also related to water, though she views the problem from a slightly different perspective. Certain is a resident of the equine district Raynwood, and hopes to represent some of the outlying areas of Foxfire, especially when it comes to topics such as water access. The process of obtaining water through annexation in the area is a complicated one.
“The main thing is that someone needs the rural areas, because Foxfire isn’t very big,” she said.
When her neighbor was turned down by the council after he requested permission to start a hay baling operation, Certain wished there had been someone with her knowledge and perspective present. Certain would also like to prioritize connecting with residents and getting more community input on various challenges.
George Hedrick
Hedrick would like Foxfire to stay the same. “I like everything about it. The people are politie, helpful, and kind. The town is well run right now. I have no complaints.”
The candidate and his wife moved from Connecticut for retirement and have never looked back. He admires the current work being done on behalf of the residents by the Village Council and wants to ensure the government remains well-run. In particular, he would like to keep the development of the village’s well going in the right direction.
“There's a drain on our resources right now,” he said. “I want to ensure that we stay on top of that.”
Ernestine Maccari
Maccari decided to run for office out of her love of Foxfire and what it has meant to her. Maccari believes she will be able to devote herself to her responsibilities and continue solving the problems that the current council has worked to solve. Maccari has experience in management and public safety.
She hopes to help manage the town’s growth wisely and ensure that Foxfire does not lose its character.
“I want to ensure tranquility, equality, and make sure everyone is safe as it is now. It’s the perfect place to live, it’s family oriented. I love it here, that’s why I want to be a councilperson.”
Janet Nauman
Though Nauman and her husband first spotted Foxfire as their future home 30 years ago, they only retired to the village from Illinois in 2020. Like other candidates, Nauman is concerned with managing growth in a responsible way. She hopes to build off the board’s previous work.
“The strategic plan of the village is well-established and we need council members who are committed to working as a team to continue this plan. My goal as a council member is to represent the interests of the residents of our community.”
Nauman hopes to ensure that the village continues to be an “affordable, safe, welcoming and livable” place to live for all residents.
Kevin J. Robbins
Robbins, his wife, and their five children have been in Foxfire for almost a year now. Prior to this, they lived in Aberdeen for eight years. The town’s growth is part of what drove them away, and Robbins is especially focused on regulating the same changes in Foxfire.
“I’d like to be a part of the decision-making around resource management, doing what’s best for people.“
Robbins stepped up when he received the plea from current council members in the mail for candidates.
“I'm active-duty Army, and realistically I wasn’t thinking of doing this,” he explained. But I always gravitate towards volunteering and solving problems, and I wanted to do my part. I have a lot of situational leadership skills, and I’m a hard worker.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.