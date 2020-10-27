The steady pace of growth in Moore County, healthcare and the pandemic, and school funding needs are some of the top issues facing the three candidates running for the Board of County Commissioners.
Republican and current chairman Frank Quis is running unopposed for reelection to the District 4 seat. Democrat Ariadne DeGarr is challenging Republican Louis Gregory for the District 2 seat, which he has held since 2016.
Earlier this year, Gregory defeated challenger Ron Jackson in the Republican primary. Those campaigns steered clear of much of the rancor that permeated other Republican primary races, and a similar civilized tone of focusing on the issues, rather than criticizing the other candidates, has continued through this election cycle.
“We accomplished so much during my first term. We’ve opened new schools and worked successfully through many budget issues,” Gregory said, in an interview with The Pilot. “I am also proud of our work with the USGA and their selection of Moore County and Pinehurst for a second headquarters, and would like to see that project through. But we still have matters to take care of, including the pending courthouse.”
Gregory, who also sits on the North Carolina County Commissioner Association Board, said he remains concerned about the state’s tier system, which limits the county’s poorer areas from obtaining economic development assistance from the state. Moore is considered among the 20 most well-off counties in the state.
“We have places like Robbins that need help but because of the tier system, they are viewed as a prosperous area. I have brought this to the attention of the association and asked what we could do to restructure the tier system. This role also gives me an opportunity to have direct contact with the governor.”
Reflecting on Moore County Schools, Gregory said he is concerned about low pay for frontline workers, such as custodians, nutrition staff and bus drivers, and he also sees the need for more emphasis on maintaining existing facilities.
“We’ve done a great deal of work in the past four years but we cannot continue to build new schools. We need to figure out a way to take care of what we’ve got,” he said. “And I feel some of these people are underpaid. They are trying to provide a means for looking out for their families.
“It is the same with law enforcement. We are spending $40,000 plus benefits to our police officers and they can’t survive on that. We have officers asking for staggered shifts so they can get a second job,” Gregory said. “We need to do what we can for those people that we have out that need some help.”
He added that it is important for the county board to continue to build relationships with the Board of Education and also develop a good understanding with municipal leaders.
Gregory also serves as the county board liaison to the Moore County Board of Health where he advocated for more transparency and better communication with the public.
“Every time we have a discussion about health concerns in our county, from one week to the next, if you look at the stats, the number of positive cases continues to increase. What we have to do is try to stop this,” Gregory said. “I want to look out for our people — their health and welfare — in such a way that we don’t have these concerns. This is not just for coronavirus, but all public health concerns.”
A graduate of the University of South Carolina and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Gregory is a career law enforcement officer who retired from CSX before serving as police chief of Whispering Pines for six years. He is an instructor at Sandhills Community College, teaching ethics classes geared to prospective police officers and is a lifetime member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the North Carolina Association of Police Chiefs. Gregory also maintains membership in Rotary, Masons, Marine Corps League and American Legion, served on the Moore County ABC Board and is a past president of the Moore County Republican Men’s Club.
His challenger, Ariadne DeGarr, is a newcomer to politics. She added her name to the ballot this summer after Democratic candidate Candice Morrison withdrew from the race.
DeGarr said she wants to serve as a voice for underrepresented residents, which she believes are in the vast majority.
“By no means am I an extreme right-wing or left-wing person. I think that is one of my assets, that I can work with people. And I feel like 80 percent of the people of this county are underrepresented,” she said. “If you look at the commissioners, as they stand, they are all the same race, roughly the same generation, and mostly all male. None have school-aged children and none work in a non-professional or hourly job.
“Part of being a county commissioner and what is important about the job is you are supposed to ‘of the people’ and with the people,” added DeGarr. “They need to be able to get in there with their constituents to hear what people want and need.”
As a mother of school-aged children herself, DeGarr said she supports the entirety of the local school system, including private schools, but strongly feels that public school funding is a top priority.
“What I don’t believe in is privatizing everything. That will leave the people in public schools with less or feeling like they have less,” she said.
“America once prided itself on the excellence of its public schools. No one likes to spend money but you do get what you pay for. We need to make that investment towards the future. They will become our workforce, it is all tied together. We need to invest in our children.”
DeGarr also sees the need to invest more in those areas that have been “left behind” in the county, including Taylortown, Robbins, parts of Carthage and Aberdeen.
“Growth can be a good thing if handled carefully and wisely, and I know there has been an interest in maintaining Moore County’s quaintness and charm. But the county commissioners represent the whole county. You also have to care about those areas that are not frequented by tourists or only where the wealthiest people live.
“That investment also extends to the school system and our future talent pool. We need to start programs to cultivate our own teachers and professionals, rather than seeing businesses recruit people from large cities. We need to work on sustainable growth and not just rely on building up our tourism.”
DeGarr grew up in the Bronx, but said she always considered Moore County home. Every summer and Christmas holidays were spent here, where her mother’s family has lived for generations.
She works for the Arc of Moore County and volunteers with Girl Scouts, Sandhills Children’s Center, Aberdeen Parks & Recreation, and the Ronald McDonald House.
In the District 4 race, Republician incumbent candidate Frank Quis is running unopposed for a second four-year term.
“It has been my pleasure to work with a good Board of Commissioners. They all have the same desire to put the business of Moore County first, and in a thoughtful way,” said Quis. “We are five Republicans and I am proud of what we have accomplished as Republicans.”
A 40-year resident of Moore County, Quis retired from a career in business and banking, including 11 years as director of Crescent State Bank, now Yadkin Bank.
Quis served as mayor of Southern Pines from 1997 to 2007, and also served on the Town Council from 1989 to 1997. He currently serves as chairman of the Moore County Transportation Committee, on the county’s budget committee, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau board. He also previously served with the FirstHealth of the Carolinas Moore Regional hospital finance committee, the FirstHealth Patient Care Committee and on the Moore Forward board.
“Right now my main concern is getting past the pandemic. That is first and foremost on my priority list,” said Quis.
His other priorities include continued progress on the new recreation center at Hillcrest Park, scheduled to open next year, seeing the U.S.G.A. plans through to fruition, and helping to mitigate traffic congestion issues.
“I take pride in the USGA coming here. We worked extra hard to make sure that happened. I want to continue to be part of that work because I promised, when I ran, that I would look for economic growth and job opportunities.”
“But with the USGA and more golf coming, there is more concern about the impact of growth on the county,” he added. “Moore County is increasingly being discovered by those seeking to relocate for different reasons.”
Last year the county conducted a study of the cost of development on infrastructure whether it is residential, commercial or rural farmland use. In addition, county staff are also currently working on a draft of new highway development standards that will restrict some of less appealing uses to improve the appearance of the area’s major corridors.
“We have to consider these issues in terms of planning, primarily for water and sewer, but also development affects attendance in our schools and on other services, like roads,” Quis said. “I want to be a part of that planning.”
(3) comments
The enrollment in MCS government schools actually DECLINED by 4% this new school year compared to last. It DECLINED by 5.4% compared to the Superintendent Grimesey’s forecast from September, 2019. In great contrast, enrollment in the three charter schools in Moore County INCREASED by a whopping 20% this year compared to last. Enrollment in area home and private schools is also up significantly. But the MCS school budget still reflects the projected numbers from last year. It should be cut by 5.4%, the decline compared to the forecast on which it was based. Commissions, please do what is right on behalf of taxpayers.
Commissioner Gregory is correct to advocate for higher pay for our school district's essential workers, for maintaining existing schools and for wanting to pay law enforcement personnel a living wage. That takes money. Moore County has,I believe,the 11th lowest property tax rate in the state among all 100 counties. Yet,we are among the 20 richest. The means to accomplish Commissioner Gregory's wishes are available here. Certainly nobody likes higher taxes,neither do they want underpaid essential workers,underpaid law enforcement personnel and crumbling schools. There is a choice that is made by our Commissioner's each year when they formulate the County budget. Implied from what Commissioner Gregory has stated ,we know what choice they've made.
John Misiaszek
The state legislature passed a “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” law a few years ago. Any person in our state who feels he is under-taxed has the right to write a check and send it to NCDOR. Go for it, but count me out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.