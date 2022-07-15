First responders frequently say they feel a passion for their profession. It’s not enough to work holidays, odd hours and sometimes long days in taxing conditions. They also then turn around and do it for free or at partial pay on their days off.
From the first moment that Samantha Hinson started as a volunteer firefighter at Westmoore Fire Department, pursuing a career in the fire service was her ultimate goal. At first, she started going through classes to become a paramedic, but she was drawn to the firefighting side of the job.
“At first, I was testing the waters to see what it was like, especially the medical side,” she said. “Now I get to do both.”
To be a full time firefighter, Hinson had to receive an EMT certification, on top of taking the classes to be an eligible candidate for a career firefighter. But she did it, and after forging herself with Westmoore, she made history at Aberdeen by becoming that department’s first full time female firefighter when she started May 9.
Even though it’s still Moore County, Aberdeen is a whole new environment her hometown of Westmoore couldn’t offer. The 24-year-old knew that to rise up the ranks in the fire industry, she had to go somewhere to experience a vast array of calls.
“I did work full time at Westmoore before this, but there’s not as many calls and not as much experience. To progress in the fire service, you have to get as much experience,” Hinson said. “I knew it was a long shot, and I didn’t think I had a chance, but I worked hard physically to do the physical test and everything. It’s something you really have to prepare yourself for.”
A trailblazer for Aberdeen, female firefighters are employed at other departments in the area. There were even some at Westmoore around Hinson’s age when she first started volunteering, but she said they lacked a focus for the purpose of their volunteering.
“I believe there should be more in this field, as long as their hearts are in it for the right reason. People become a firefighter for a lot of reasons, but the main reason should be to fight fire,” Hinson said.
She still holds onto the words of her chief at Westmoore saying that she was the “most determined” female firefighter he had ever seen.
That determination helped her to go through nights and weekends honing her skills and knowledge to become a firefighter. She would take the real world experience responding to calls in the northwest corner of the county, and take them into her classroom learning.
“I would take that and go to school to learn a little bit to be prepared when I respond to some things and fight fires,” she said. “I really enjoy the rescue side of it. In the Westmoore area, we didn’t have all of that so we would have to wait most times for a rescue.”
Even though she has a job now pulling 24-hour shifts at Aberdeen, the learning never stops.
“It feels good to take that first step. Everyone here has already helped me to get signed up for more classes. I will graduate next year to finish out my two-year degree in Fire Science from Sandhills,” Hinson said of her online classes, but she still takes other training in person.
“From being here, to my part-time job and taking some other classes, I’m pretty much always doing school.”
A renovation to the facilities at Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Station No. 1 in 2012 gives Hinson her own bedroom and bathroom, adding to her comfort level at the station.
“She stood out in the process because of her merits, and she has come to work and fit in well,” Aberdeen Chief Phillips Richardson said. “She came highly recommended from people I knew through the fire service at Westmoore and they gave her a great reference.”
Now more than two months on the job, Hinson can look back and realize she was never an outcast when she started working. There was no cold shoulder given to her as the new hire, and she quickly fit right in with the guys in the fire department.
“It’s crazy to think that, even though I didn’t know these people for a very long time, I feel welcome here. Everyone here works hard and we do our job and have a good time doing it,” Hinson said. “Everybody here is just so positive.”
