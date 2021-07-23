At a combined 18,200 square feet, the new Aberdeen Police facility under construction on U.S. 1 will offer plenty of elbow room for the town’s law enforcement arm. The project is expected to wrap in mid-October.
“We are on schedule and it’s going well,” said Police Chief Carl Colasacco.
Town leaders first began reviewing options for building a new police department facility in 2017, and hired architect John Heckethorn to perform a needs-based assessment study. He recommended repurposing the existing police station and adding a second, larger building on an adjacent piece of property.
ADW, a Charlotte-based architectural firm, provided design services. Original plans were scaled back before construction began to accommodate rising costs. The final combined building, unlike the facility it replaced, will allow for future expansion.
During discussion in May 2019, Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell noted that while well-intentioned when it was built in 1992, the older police station could not accommodate the town’s expanding population and service needs.
“That other building was basically obsolete when it opened because (town board) did not predict the growth we’ve had...No one saw this growth 25 years ago.”
Racanelli Construction was hired to construct the $5.8 million new facility. Plans call for remodeling the older 5,230 square foot police building for support use including locker and shower rooms, and fitness room that will be available for town staff. A short enclosed walkway connects it to the new 13,000 square foot building that will house all the conventional police operations, including a detention area, interview rooms, a large meeting room is digitally connected to the Aberdeen Fire Station No. 1 training space, and offices.
Once completed, the new station will provide more space, efficiency and security with a much larger evidence room, dual sally ports with one side dedicated to a detained suspect processing area, and a large fenced-in parking enclosure.
“We’ve been trying to think ahead for each area, including storage,” Colasacco said, noting the department had previously paid for off-site storage. “Planning for the future is what we’ve done since the beginning of this project. I appreciate the town’s Board for letting us build the kind of facility that Aberdeen needs.”
The Aberdeen Police Department is currently accepting donations for personalized bricks that will be installed around a bronze memorial sculpture at the main entrance of the new police facility. Donors may honor a loved one, publicize a local business, or show their support by contributing to the Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
For information, contact Det. Shannon Darling at (910) 944-4566 or by email sdarling@aberdeenpolice.com. Bricks can also be ordered online at townofAberdeen.com
