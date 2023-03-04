Golf course development can sometimes come at a snail’s pace. So when world-renowned course architect Tom Doak got a call from Pinehurst Resort and Country Club President Tom Pashley in May 2022, he was surprised by the aggressive timeline getting pitched to him.
Pashley spelled out the options that Pinehurst had for another course on land encompassing more than 900 acres several miles south of the main clubhouse — and in Aberdeen, no less. Doak, already juggling a crammed schedule for the next few years, said that sooner rather than later worked for him.
From there, the dominos began to fall for the idea of a 10th golf course at Pinehurst — and on a timetable that Doak had rarely ever worked on. Pashley said that rarely had Doak done design work on a course where ground was broken less than a year after first contact.
“We’ve broken ground within seven months of first contact,” Pashley said, “and he’s amazed that we were able to move as quickly as we were.”
Heavy machinery started carving the earth less than a week into the new year at the site — once home to The Pit Golf Links — and the adjoining property that the resort and country club purchased in the 1990s.
Last Monday, Aberdeen’s Board of Commissioners signed off on a rezoning for the entire tract. The grand vision of Pinehurst Resort and the Koontz Jones Design firm of Southern Pines calls for two 18-hole golf courses, a short course, lodging and dining, all within the next decade.
“We’re back and we’re excited to work with Aderdeen on what we plan to be low density and low impact on town services, yet high impact on continuing to position Pinehurst as the home of American golf,” Pashley said during the public hearing Monday, “or rather, this area as the home of American golf.”
Even before Doak had set foot on the property he’d been hired to design, resort representatives were at Aberdeen Town Hall laying out their plans. More than 20 years after economic uncertainty halted previous plans for a golf village on the property, a new plan has emerged and been approved.
“Long before I was here, there’s been this plan in general with Pinehurst Country Club and Resort to develop and build more and more courses on that tract,” Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston said. “It’s always been kind of a backdrop ever since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here six-plus years now. You always heard about if and when the resort is going to come forward and develop that property or not.”
The expedited process to pass zoning and permitting requirements for the project came with a completion date of spring 2024 looming large on the timeline.
“It moved pretty quickly. I think the scheduling of the U.S. Open in 2024 has given them some goals to get that first course up and running if at all possible. I think they’re one of the best to do that,” Sabiston said.
Pashley credits what he calls the “Pinehurst way,” along with constant communication with Aberdeen town staff to help the process stay on a tight schedule to accommodate Doak and keep the target for completion before next year’s U.S. Open.
“We started to get the meetings with the town officials and the state entities that you need to deal with on permitting. We green-lighted that, fast tracked it.
“At every decision point or crossroads, I kept expecting there to be a bump in the road. I thought, ‘This is going to be the one, the issue that’s going to cost us three months and we’re going to lose the opportunity to work with Tom.’ We just kept smooth sailing through this process. “Thankfully we’ve got a great team who navigated it for us,” Pashley said. “Maybe it’s the Pinehurst way of being able to make things happen that in other places it might not be feasible.”
With the low impact expected by the proposed area, Sabiston said the site plan fits well for an area that was once home to the Pit Golf Links, a well adored golf course before its closing in 2011.
“A lot of people talk about how you get more money on straight-up commercial manufacturing development. I guess there is some of that there,” Sabiston said. “It’s hard to fit some of that in some of these areas, and this is kind of a light industrial area. I think it will work well for that tract of land.”
The area, formerly zoned residential, had the availability to accommodate approximately 2,500 homes on the 920 acres. That could have added more strain to the two-lane N.C. 5, which is slated for widening after the 2024 U.S. Open.
“Usually you get high-density proposals for residential development. It’s nice to see a quality golf course, two golf courses, plus the other shorter course they hope to add there, along with some business development,” Sabiston said. “It’s a lower number of residential units that hopefully the new improvements for Highway 5 will be able to handle without too much trouble.”
Economic benefits are yet to be determined, but based on statewide pre-pandemic data, the presence of a golf course has an impact to the area around it. According to a study that the Carolinas Golf Association contributed to, $2.3 billion worth of economic impact came directly from golf courses, Moore County Partners and Progress President Natalie Hawkins said. She said it equated to approximately $4 million for one golf course in economic impact per year, which she said was expected to be a larger number following the resurgence of golf after 2020.
If fully built out to its vision, Pinehurst No. 10 could provide the area a major economic benefit, but the proposed workforce housing on the site was a boost that the area desperately needs, Hawkins said.
“That’s an issue that is really important for our community as our housing prices are rising. I think the resort is taking a good leadership role of allocating 10 acres and 125 units of housing for the workforce,” Hawkins said.
With the first Pinehurst course being constructed in Aberdeen, there is a belief that a shorter drive to shops and restaurants in Aberdeen would be a draw to visitors for an uptick in spending.
“I think it would be a reasonable expectation to see the town of Aberdeen’s downtown business district being supported by this golf course,” Hawkins said. “It will be very convenient to go to downtown Aberdeen to eat and shop while visiting the area.”
After nearly 30 years without constructing a new golf course, the 10th course has Pinehurst following a nationwide trend. According to research from the National Golf Foundation, golf course construction is seeing an uptick from a pre-pandemic lull in construction. According to the foundation, 54 new courses went under construction in 2022, and another 38 were in planning.
In a golf-centric community like Pinehurst, tee times are starting to become a valuable commodity for members and guests wanting to play Pinehurst Resort courses.
“We need more golf courses in the area,” Hawkins said. “That is definitely going to help with tourism spending and impact level.”
Being that this is the first venture of the Pinehurst Resort in Aberdeen, the course and the environment for the property is one that Pashley sees as a different atmosphere than any other site.
Doak’s design for the 10th course is one that will have no shared semblance with any of the other nine courses in Pinehurst’s portfolio built in a remote location that brings a remote feel. It will be removed from the bustle that goes on daily with golfers and golf cart traffic heavy around the Pinehurst Resort clubhouse. Pashley calls it a “perfect environment for golf.”
“Down there it will feel much more quiet, much more tranquil,” he added. “It will be an experience unlike anything we have. We do have four-bedroom villas at the Carolina Hotel, but to have it nestled out there in nature amongst this beautiful piece of property where you can really immerse yourself.”
Along with being remote, Pashley said that once finished, the property will give the ability for visitors and players to have all the amenities that are located at resort properties in the village, without having to drive north on N.C. 5.
“I can envision a time down the road where someone can come to enjoy a golf trip, and they would stay on-site down there, and they might not ever come to the clubhouse,” Pashley said. “You might be able to have a very fulfilling golf trip to the Sandhills and the Pinehurst area without ever stepping foot here. And we think that would be really special.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
