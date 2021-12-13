The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners welcomed its newest member on Monday, but not before bidding a fond farewell to his predecessor.
It was the last night on the dais for Commissioner Joe Dannelley, who opted not to seek a third term. A retired member of the U.S. Air Force, he first won election to the board in 2013.
“He has really taken this town to heart even though he did not grow up here,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said of Dannelley. “I can’t think of anyone recently that’s been more involved with this town than Mr. Dannelley.”
Among other accomplishments, Farrell credited Dannelley with helping to establish departmental objectives for the town and spearheading the brick walkway commemorating its past and present commissioners at Aberdeen Lake Park, where a bench will soon be dedicated to Dannelley.
“I will miss him sitting next to me,” Farrell said. “He’s always had the interests of this town at heart. Always.”
After being presented with a plaque recognizing his “outstanding service to the citizens of Aberdeen,” Dannelley listened as other members of the board sang his praises.
“For several years Joe and I have been on this board together, and I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed it,” Commissioner Elease Goodwin said. “We’ve been through some difficult times and we’ve been through some wonderful times, but I wanted to tell you how much I’m going to miss you being here.”
Dannelley summarized his time on the board as a “heck of a ride.” One of the things that makes the town “unique,” he said, is the “sense of community we have as a staff and a board working together.”
“I had a chance to talk to each of the staff today and I’m honored to have served with them,” he said. “I thank the citizens that allowed me to serve for two terms, and I look forward to being on the other side. It will be fun to continue to watch this town thrive, grow and do the things that we all know Aberdeen is capable of doing every day.”
He also congratulated Timothy Helms, who won election to Dannelley’s open seat in November. Helms, who previously served as a commissioner from 1995 to 1999, said he began thinking about re-joining the board after seeing his name earlier this year on the same brick walkway that Dannelley ushered to creation.
In addition to his earlier term as a commissioner, Helms is a former member of the Aberdeen Board of Adjustment and a past president of the PTA for Aberdeen Primary School. He worked in retail for 45 years before landing his current job as a shift manager for Apex Technology.
Taking the oath of office on Monday, Helms was joined by his wife Mary and son Triston. The returning commissioner noted that his son was also present the first time he was sworn in, though he was only “eight months in the womb” at the time.
Farrell and Commissioner Wilma Laney, who both won their respective bids for re-election, also took their oaths on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.