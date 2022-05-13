Be careful what you wish for, as Imagine Youth Theater with the Village of Pinehurst bring to life this junior adaptation of Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed, Tony-award winning fairytale.
With performances on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, this family-ready version features all your favorite characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
“‘Into the Woods’ is musical story-telling at its finest. We felt it was important to give our young actors exposure to a theater great like Stephen Sondheim, especially as we recognize his recent passing,” says Imagine Youth Theater’s executive director, Rita Taylor. “There are so many rich characters and terrific musical highlights in this show, and it’s beautifully adapted to be fun for all ages!”
For this production, Imagine Youth Theater is excited to be collaborating for the first time with director Matthew Francis. Francis is an award-winning director/producer/performer and the creator of TAP Productions, a film production and branding company out of Charlotte. A graduate of Catawba College’s Theatre program, Francis toured the country with The Missoula Children’s Theatre out of Montana, later heading up the theater program at Pinecrest High School before relocating to Charlotte.
Joining Francis on the show’s creative team are Carol Johnson, as assistant director and choreographer, and Jordan Napoli-Cranford, as the music director.
“I have truly enjoyed working with these young people on music of Sondheim – it’s a very difficult score because the tempo changes constantly and so do the keys within the songs. The actors have absolutely risen to the challenge,” Napoli-Cranford says. “I can’t wait for the public to see what these kids can do; I think they’re going to be amazed!”
The musical centers on a baker and his wife (Nik Epstein and Isabella Fernandes), who wish to have a child; Cinderella, played by Ailish O’Brien, who wishes to attend the King's festival; and Jack (Thomas Garrett), who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because they have been cursed by a witch (Sophia Craft), the two set off on a journey to break the curse and wind up changed forever.
Of course, no fairy tale would be complete without Little Red Riding Hood (Maggie Neller), a conniving Wolf (Kenna Johnson), a couple of princes (Johnson and Luke McNeill) and the fair Rapunzel (Evie Miller).
O’Brien, a high school senior headed towards a dance/theater career at Elon University, is delighted to wear Cinderella’s tiara.
“It’s been so much fun. And I’ve learned a ton about acting craft from Mr. Francis. Not only when he’s working with me, but when he’s working with other kids, I’ve been able to learn from their experiences and his direction.”
A seasoned dancer, O’Brien has been with Imagine Youth Theater since 2019, when she performed in “Thoroughly Modern Millie JR.,” as a dancer and member of the ensemble. Since then, she’s appeared in Imagine Youth Theater’s productions of “Les Misérables,” “Chicago” (as a featured dancer), “Legally Blonde, “A Chorus Line” (as Kristine), “Rock of Ages,” “Jekyll and Hyde” (dance captain) and “Pippin.” O’Brien will additionally be a featured dancer in Gary Taylor Dance’s “Celtic Legends” this June at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.
Joining Imagine Youth Theater for his third production, O’Neal eighth grader Thomas Garrett sets off up the beanstalk as Jack. Although he’s played John in “Peter Pan JR.” and Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid JR.,” Garrett sees Jack as a unique and welcome experience.
“I have to think about the physicality of a younger child. I enjoy being able to convey all his complicated emotions – he’s having to sell his best friend in the entire world, his cow, but then he gets magic in return!,” he said. “It’s all awesome, scary, fascinating, wonderful, and terrible at the same time. It’s a challenge!”
This family-friendly adaptation of “Into the Woods” is being presented Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, at 4 p.m., at the Pergola Garden in the village of Pinehurst Arboretum (off Magnolia Road near the Village Hall). Tickets for guaranteed premium seating for “Into the Woods JR.” are available through TicketMeSandhills, and on-site 30 minutes prior to showtime. Special $15 student rush tickets are available on-site for students in groups of 5 or more. Ticket holders will have exclusive access to general admission seats in a reserved preferred viewing area. Lawn chairs and blankets will be allowed only if space is available outside of the reserved seating area.
Imagine Youth Theater’s Summer Theater Camps for 2022 include “Grease” for rising grade 8 actors through recent high school graduates, and “Matilda JR.” for actors in rising grades 3 through 8 (older students will be considered, please contact IYT to inquire). All who audition are cast.
For information, email jlathamiyt@taylordance.org or call (910) 420-1025 regarding auditions or visit https://taylordance.org/imagine-youth-theater/ for details.
