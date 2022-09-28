UPDATE (Sept. 28, 7 p.m.): In its evening update on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said Hurricane Ian could bring 2 to 6 inches of rain to the Sandhills from Friday to Sunday, potentially causing “localized flash flooding of streams, creeks, urban areas, and any other low-lying areas that are prone to flash flooding.”
The agency predicts that the area’s “wettest, most impactful” period of adverse weather will last from late-afternoon Friday to mid-Saturday. While there is currently low risk of damaging winds and tornadoes in central North Carolina, NWS cautioned that “considerable uncertainty” still surrounds the hurricane.
Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken significantly by the time central North Carolina feels its effects later this week, but forecasters say it will likely bring significant rainfall to the area.
The hurricane was upgraded to a Category 4 storm overnight Tuesday and is just shy of a Category 5, the highest coding for a tropical storm. It made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida, at Cayo Costa, Wednesday morning.
Rain is expected to start in central North Carolina on Friday and carry on into Saturday. It may continue into Sunday. The latest projections show anywhere from 2-6 inches of rain are possible, but it depends on the storm's track.
The most recent forecasts put western and central North Carolina, including all of Moore County, in the “cone of uncertainty,” an image meteorologists use to illustrate where a storm system might travel.
Central Carolina may see wind gusts up to 40 mph starting Friday.
“The worst of the worst weather will likely be Saturday into early Sunday,” Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office, said. “By the time this all wraps up early next week we’ll probably get anywhere from three to six inches of rain.
“For us there is a lot of uncertainty in how the whole thing kind of shakes out, exactly where it goes and the intensity,” Blaes said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll have a big surprise over us in terms of it intensifying.”
Projected rainfall could change depending on how quickly the storm blows through the area. Any severe impacts are expected to be in the form of localized flooding.
There is also the potential for tornadoes depending on where the storm travels and secondary front forms. Southeast of Raleigh has a level 1, the lowest risk, tornado warning. That potential will be clearer toward the end of the week.
Moore County is ripe for a bout of heavy rainfall. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all but the southern tip of the county is currently facing abnormally dry conditions, a precursor to drought.
“It's been fairly dry across our area for the past couple of months, the rivers are low and the lakes are low,” said Blaes. “So we’re in a good position to get a whole bunch of rain.”
Additionally, many events scheduled in Moore County this weekend have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian.
Cameron Antiques Street Fair, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been postponed until further notice. The NC Zoo will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday. They anticipate reopening for Sunday, Oct. 2. Also, Southern Pines AutumnFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been canceled.
