When it comes to keeping his classes up to date, Pinecrest’s Quint Dunlap has as hard a job as any other teacher.
He doesn’t have to learn the reading curriculum du jour, or worry about fitting colonial America and the war on terror into the same semester. If anything, his subject — automotive service technology — is moving with the times even faster. So the call from Rick Silva at Pinehurst Toyota offering to donate a hybrid vehicle to the program couldn’t have come soon enough.
Dunlap teaches four levels of classes, starting with an introductory overview of automotive systems, shop safety, how various tools are used and operating the hydraulic lift. The classes that follow focus on steering and suspension, brakes and the electrical system.
The entire pathway is designed to prepare students to earn Automotive Systems Excellence credentials, which should help get their foot in the door at most service centers and dealerships.
“You can go to any shop anywhere and it’s recognized,” said Dunlap. “They just need guys that are interested in cars, and the money is extreme. What people don’t realize, I don’t think, is how much money they can make.”
But before they get there, they need to have a working familiarity with just about any car that might roll through the doors. Most daily drivers these days are increasingly digitized, computerized and yes, include hybrid and electric vehicles. So they’re a far cry from the passion projects that draw teenagers into the world of cars.
Last month Silva delivered a silver Lexus RX 450h that definitely stands out around the garage next to Dunlap’s 1968 Mustang. The racecar that he bought as a high school junior himself now serves as a testing platform for students to practice wheel alignments, and tinker with in their spare time.
One recent day, it was lifted alongside a 1980 Mercedes 300D that junior Tanner Rekow and his father recently acquired.
“Generally I try to work on live projects, so it’s meaningful,” said Dunlap. “It's not just if you tear it up it doesn't matter. It does matter, because somebody’s going to drive it. I try to let them work on theirs as much as possible, because there’s more interest.”
The intro class spends a lot of time on book work, not getting much closer to a live vehicle than a set of old engines that they take apart and reassemble. But after that, most of the learning is hands-on.
“When we start the objective, we’re in the classroom for a good part,” Dunlap said. “My upper-level guys are in the shop every day. Some things you just can’t get sitting in the classroom.”
With hybrid cars, one of those things is the importance of caution. Techs working on hybrid and electric vehicles wear insulated safety gloves when working with energized components in case of a spontaneous discharge.
“There’s a lot of specialty things with hybrid or electric cars,” said Dunlap. “With electric vehicles you're sitting on a huge battery. I want to get these guys used to it, just be aware that it’s dangerous.”
As an honors student, Tanner will compile a portfolio and write a paper on his Mercedes from a project manager’s perspective. Dunlap should probably expect a well-illustrated portfolio: in the last year or so Tanner has picked up photography and videography at various car shows he’s attended.
He’d like to start doing the same thing at rally races, maybe creating marketing videos as a side business. Right now he’s thinking of exploring software engineering or a career as a technician working on, what else, supercars.
“There’s this place called McLaren Charlotte, it’s the biggest exotic car dealer in North America right now,” Tanner said. “A lot of people want to drive there: good money, working with cool cars, it’s the dream.”
It’s a big dream, but Dunlap said there are a lot of options for students shooting for the moon. That’s why Silva reached out to him to start developing a pipeline for future technicians.
As their existing workforce ages, more dealerships are willing to hire fresh graduates in their service departments, bring students into apprenticeships, and offer tuition assistance for further education. Even if working on cars might not be for them, knowledgeable people can find a place in the parts department or office.
Junior Ayden Kandes has enough experience working on cars to know that no two are quite alike. His personal projects have included a Subaru, a BMW and a couple of Miatas.
“Any Japanese car is super easy to work on. Everything is just there, most of the tools are easy to get. With my BMW I have to go out and buy specific tools, and everything’s hard to get to. Whereas with my Subaru everything was there,” he said.
At this stage of learning, every car is an adventure. In the course of trying to figure out how to remove the rear seats from Tanner’s Mercedes, the class discovered a new set of door bushings, the original spare tire and first aid kit.
Ayden thinks he has found his niche working on cars, and is thinking about the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville as his next step after high school.
“I’d say I'm pretty good at it. I can figure stuff out when I’m stumped, figure out how to help people when they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said.
“It’s like a giant puzzle.”
