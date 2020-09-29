Penick Village CEO Jeff Hutchins announced his retirement from the senior care community on Tuesday. He had served in that leadership role for 20 years, and caps a career in elder care that spanned more than 34 years.
Caroline Eddy was named acting CEO by the Penick Village Board of Directors to provide support for staff and residents during the pending transition. Hutchins’ retirement was effective Sept. 29.
Eddy has an extensive background working with local area nonprofits. She previously directed the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care and the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, in addition to working with the Arts Council of Moore County and as development director at St. Joseph of the Pines. Eddy joined Penick Village as development director in January.
In an open letter to the Penick Village community, Hutchins said he shared his intentions to retire with the Board in early July.
“Over the last 20 years the Penick Village family has been an amazing teacher with a strong mission, a dear and loving family, and a true blessing not just to me, but to my entire family,” Hutchins wrote.
In a phone interview with The Pilot, he said he was most proud of the Penick Village family for fulfilling its mission of creating a loving community for one another.
“In our world today, where creating “we” takes work, that is the most important work we do. And all my coworkers really honor and respect the “we” of the Penick Village family,” he said. “As a faith-based organization, we understand that we may have to be in this world, but we don’t have to be of it.”
“I am most humbled by the amazing work that everyone has done.”
Hutchins and Eddy spent Tuesday afternoon touring the Penick Village campus to meet with staff and residents in small groups because of the pandemic restrictions.
“It was a delightful way to spend time with people,” Hutchins said. “I have been fortunate to know Caroline from living here in the community for the last 20 years. Penick Village is in good hands as the Board works on their plans because of the staff and leadership.”
Board President Gary Krasicky also announced that Rick Stiffney of Indiana-based Integrated Leadership and Consultancy has been hired to facilitate and help guide the Penick Village Board through their next steps in leadership and long-term direction of the facility..
“With everyone's efforts, the loving culture created by Jeff over the last 20 years will be maintained for the Penick Village family during, and as a result of, the transition to come,” Krasicky wrote in an open letter to the Penick Village community.
