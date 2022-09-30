UPDATE (Sept. 30, 7 p.m.): Thousands of people in Moore County lost power as Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain and high winds on Friday.
Data from the website PowerOutage.US showed nearly 6,200 of the county’s electric customers, or about 9.7 percent, were without power at 4:40 p.m. The outages persisted into Friday evening, with nearly 5,355 customers still waiting for service to be restored as of 7 p.m.
Throughout the day, first responders were inundated with reports of roads blocked by downed power lines and fallen trees. A video shared on Facebook by the Southern Pines business Bazooka Games showed sparks and flames emitting from a snapped power line off Pinehurst Avenue, which was later closed to traffic.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Moore County until at least 11:15 p.m. Little River, a frequent source of flooding during major storms, has risen almost 2 feet over the past 24 hours.
The National Weather Service has warned that “conditions across central NC will be at their worst though mid to late evening with the heaviest rains and strongest winds.”The most recent available data from the agency showed gusts as fast as 41 mph were recorded in the county at 3:36 p.m. — Jaymie Baxley
UPDATE (Sept. 30, 6 p.m.): Hurricane Ian is now considered a Post Tropical Cyclone and is weakening, according to the National Weather Service. Ian continues to bring heavy rains and strong winds to Central North Carolina.
A Tropical Storm Warning and Flood Watch remain in effect. Residents of Moore County can expect wind gusts up to 50 mph. The greatest threat of localized flooding is across the southern Piedmont, Yadkin Valley and the Sandhills.
Rain is expected to continue through the night but begin to clear up early Saturday morning.
Downed power lines across the county have cut power over 4,000 people. Residents should avoid downed lines because they pose an electrical danger, as posted by Moore County Public Safety on their Facebook page.
Love Grove Church Road near NC-211 in Seven Lakes is closed due to a fallen tree on a power line. It's from mile marker 0.4 to 1.4.
The One Day Cornhole tournament in Aberdeen scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
UPDATE (Sept. 30, 1:30 a.m.): Ian is a category one hurricane, and central North Carolina is still under a Tropical Storm Warning. Moore County is experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts.
The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected in the afternoon. Rain will be anywhere from 3-5 inches over Friday and into Saturday morning. Flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are still possibilities. Central N.C. is under a flood watch.
Wind gusts between 40-60 mph may knock down trees and power-lines, resulting in scattered power outages area-wide. While over 600 people lost power this morning, according to Duke Energy and Central Electric Corp, the companies have restored power for over 300 people.
The National Weather Service says conditions will improve late tonight and by Saturday morning. — Ana Risano
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 6 p.m.): Ian has upgraded from a Tropical Storm to a Hurricane and will hit the South Carolina shore midday Friday. Central North Carolina is still under a Tropical Storm Warning.
Impacts are expected to start tonight in central North Carolina, but more so on Friday with conditions improving Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
With the upgrade to Hurricane, stronger winds and heavier rains are expected. A flood watch has been issued for all of central N.C. Hurricane Ian could bring three to six inches of heavy rain Friday through Saturday morning.
Forty - 50 mph winds are likely in the Sandhills and Southern Piedmont on Friday. There is a level 2 risk of tornadoes near and east of Interstate 95 on Friday afternoon through evening.
The combination of rain and wind may knock down trees and impede roadways.
Below are the new hours of operations for county governmental offices this weekend:
* General county offices will operate a normal schedule on Friday
* Moore County Transportation Services will be closed on Friday
* Moore County Landfill site will operate on a normal schedule.
* Moore County Collections Sites open on Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
* Moore County Collections Sites open on Saturday, Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
* Moore County Department of Aging will be closed on Saturday.
Moore County emergency officials encourage residents to sign up for the free Emergency Notification System on the Moore County webpage at www.moorecountync.gov.
More information on hurricanes, severe weather and overall emergency preparedness can be found online at www.ReadyNC.org. — Ana Risano
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 12 p.m.): Central North Carolina is under a Topical Storm Warning, which means storm-force winds will arrive in the area in the next 36 hours.
Wind damage is limited, but may impede roadways or cause localized power outages.
Rainfall is expected early on Friday. Three to six inches are probable with the potential of more. Flooding is still a concern for the Sandhills area for Friday through Saturday. The National Weather Service in Raleigh noted that "rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks and ditches overflow."
Tornadoes are not expected for Moore County.
Randolph Electric Membership Corporation has activated its Storm Response Plan and is closely monitoring Ian.
“Our crews stand ready to respond to the effects of this tropical event,” said CEO Dale Lambert. “I encourage our members, also, to make preparations.”
Members of REMC who experience a power outage should report it by calling 1-877-736-2633 (1-877-REMC-OFF). Members who have enrolled in REMC’s alert outage texting program, SPOTT (Status of Power Outages Through Texts), may also text OUT to this number to report an outage at their location. — Ana Risano
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m.): The National Weather Service in Raleigh said Ian is now a tropical storm. Rain is expected to start early on Friday morning. Ian could bring 2 to 6 inches of rain to the Sandhills from Friday to Sunday, potentially causing “localized flash flooding of streams, creeks, urban areas, and any other low-lying areas that are prone to flash flooding.”
The agency predicts that the area’s “wettest, most impactful” period of adverse weather will last from late-afternoon Friday to mid-Saturday.
Forty to 50 mph winds are expected Friday through mid-day Saturday in the Sandhills area and along/or west of Interstate 74. Isolated power outages are possible for central North Carolina. While there is currently low risk of damaging winds and tornadoes in central North Carolina, NWS cautioned that the main threat for tornadoes is along and east of the US-1 corridor Friday afternoon into Friday night, along and to the right of Ian’s track.”
Moore County Schools will be closed for all students on Friday, Sept. 30 due to the heavy rains and wind. Staff may work if they deem it save to travel or use available leave. — Ana Risano
Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken significantly by the time central North Carolina feels its effects later this week, but forecasters say it will likely bring significant rainfall to the area.
The hurricane was upgraded to a Category 4 storm overnight Tuesday and is just shy of a Category 5, the highest coding for a tropical storm. It made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida, at Cayo Costa, Wednesday morning.
Rain is expected to start in central North Carolina on Friday and carry on into Saturday. It may continue into Sunday. The latest projections show anywhere from 2-6 inches of rain are possible, but it depends on the storm's track.
The most recent forecasts put western and central North Carolina, including all of Moore County, in the “cone of uncertainty,” an image meteorologists use to illustrate where a storm system might travel.
Central Carolina may see wind gusts up to 40 mph starting Friday.
“The worst of the worst weather will likely be Saturday into early Sunday,” Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office, said. “By the time this all wraps up early next week we’ll probably get anywhere from three to six inches of rain.
“For us there is a lot of uncertainty in how the whole thing kind of shakes out, exactly where it goes and the intensity,” Blaes said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll have a big surprise over us in terms of it intensifying.”
Projected rainfall could change depending on how quickly the storm blows through the area. Any severe impacts are expected to be in the form of localized flooding.
There is also the potential for tornadoes depending on where the storm travels and secondary front forms. Southeast of Raleigh has a level 1, the lowest risk, tornado warning. That potential will be clearer toward the end of the week.
Moore County is ripe for a bout of heavy rainfall. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all but the southern tip of the county is currently facing abnormally dry conditions, a precursor to drought.
“It's been fairly dry across our area for the past couple of months, the rivers are low and the lakes are low,” said Blaes. “So we’re in a good position to get a whole bunch of rain.”
Additionally, many events scheduled in Moore County this weekend have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian.
Cameron Antiques Street Fair, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been postponed until further notice. The NC Zoo will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday. They anticipate reopening for Sunday, Oct. 2. Also, Southern Pines AutumnFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been canceled. — Mary Kate Murphy
(4) comments
Lost in the hyperventilation over this tropical storm: “The Atlantic hurricane season hasn’t been this quiet in 81 years, First August without a hurricane in 20 years” Mark Collins, Meteorologist. Once again, the predictions from doomsayers and climate change cultists have been completely wrong.
Kent, you express the same type of sentiment every single time we have a tropical storm, or any type of storm prediction where the results are not as bad as initially predicted. Would you have preferred a full-blown hurricane to hit Moore County? It’s as if you want people to suffer.
I object to yellow journalism, the fear-mongering typical of the media today. See the irresponsible claims of hundreds of deaths in Florida, totally unsubstantiated. I also object to climate change cultists using every weather extreme as supposed proof of their bogus claims. As if we’ve never lived through hurricanes in the south before. America has become a nation of wimps, due in part to a news media obsessed with human misery and pushing left-wing agendas. The fact remains, this has been one of the quietest hurricane seasons in decades, despite predictions to the contrary by the wizards of smart.
Have you seen the photos and videos from Florida? Ian is likely to be one of the largest, most costly storms ever to hit the US.
