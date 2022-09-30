UPDATE (Sept. 30, 7 p.m.): Thousands of people in Moore County lost power as Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain and high winds on Friday.

Data from the website PowerOutage.US showed nearly 6,200 of the county’s electric customers, or about 9.7 percent, were without power at 4:40 p.m. The outages persisted into Friday evening, with nearly 5,355 customers still waiting for service to be restored as of 7 p.m.

A tree on power lines between Lobelia and McGill roads in Vass.

A tree on power lines between Lobelia and McGill roads in Vass.
Hydrograph for Little River 7 p.m. sept 30

Chart showing the water level at Little River. 
Ian's rainfall, Friday night

The most recent update of Ian's projected rainfall and movement. 
Chart showing Tropic Storm Ian's projected rainfall pattern, Friday

The images show the projected rainfall and position of Hurricane Ian between Friday and Saturday. 
Shopping in the rain 01.jpg

Shoppers brave the elements as they buy groceries at Harris Teeter in Pinehurst. 

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Kent Misegades

Lost in the hyperventilation over this tropical storm: “The Atlantic hurricane season hasn’t been this quiet in 81 years, First August without a hurricane in 20 years” Mark Collins, Meteorologist. Once again, the predictions from doomsayers and climate change cultists have been completely wrong.

Report Add Reply
Tamara Vigne

Kent, you express the same type of sentiment every single time we have a tropical storm, or any type of storm prediction where the results are not as bad as initially predicted. Would you have preferred a full-blown hurricane to hit Moore County? It’s as if you want people to suffer.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

I object to yellow journalism, the fear-mongering typical of the media today. See the irresponsible claims of hundreds of deaths in Florida, totally unsubstantiated. I also object to climate change cultists using every weather extreme as supposed proof of their bogus claims. As if we’ve never lived through hurricanes in the south before. America has become a nation of wimps, due in part to a news media obsessed with human misery and pushing left-wing agendas. The fact remains, this has been one of the quietest hurricane seasons in decades, despite predictions to the contrary by the wizards of smart.

Report Add Reply
Lynn Hancock

Have you seen the photos and videos from Florida? Ian is likely to be one of the largest, most costly storms ever to hit the US.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days