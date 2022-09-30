UPDATE (Oct. 1, 5 p.m.): Ian dumped nearly 4 inches of rain on Moore County and brought peak wind gusts of 45 mph, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The storm has moved out of North Carolina, but its impacts linger for thousands of local residents still without power. About 21 percent of the county’s electric customers were waiting for service to be restored as of 4:20 p.m. Saturday — the highest percentage of any county in the state.

Map of counties without power
Chart showing the water level at Little River.

Chart showing the water level at Little River.
Chart showing the water level at Little River as of 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Chart showing the water level at Little River as of 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
A tree on power lines between Lobelia and McGill roads in Vass.

A tree on power lines between Lobelia and McGill roads in Vass.
Hydrograph for Little River 7 p.m. sept 30

Chart showing the water level at Little River. 
Ian's rainfall, Friday night

The most recent update of Ian's projected rainfall and movement. 
Chart showing Tropic Storm Ian's projected rainfall pattern, Friday

The images show the projected rainfall and position of Hurricane Ian between Friday and Saturday. 
Shopping in the rain 01.jpg

Shoppers brave the elements as they buy groceries at Harris Teeter in Pinehurst. 

Recommended for you

(16) comments

Patricia Bryan

I saw houses built on stilts that were totally washed away that had lasted for years. Storm surge was probably the worst it had ever been and predicted bulls eye for the storm was off just enough to hit really vulnerable areas. There are still some places they can't get to, but last I heard there were 49 deaths specifically attributed to the storm. They have to be seen by medical examiner to see if there was another reason other than the storm to get the numbers right. There are areas they haven't even been able to get to yet where aerial views indicate total devastation, so first responders have their hands full determining if people are buried beneath the rubble or dead inside a still flooded dwelling. I didn't lose power except for a short 30 seconds or less and some flickering, but we have all underground wiring in our community, unfortunately fed by Indiana Avenue which is a lovely shaded mostly narrow two lane road with trees hanging over the road and the overhead wiring, some lines even running through the middle of trees. I don't even like to drive on it. I do recall a sheriff in Florida who said he "feared" 100 or more deaths from the storm. It will take a long time to determine the exact number, but I don't blame him for "fearing" that many with video of some of the areas where nearly everything was demolished. This is just trying to reply to a little of Kent Misegades remarks.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

As usual, I present the facts, the left loses it, Jim calls me a liar because he’s too lazy and triggered by chronic TDS to check sources beyond Rachael Madcow. Newsweek: “Hurricane Ian Death Toll 'In the Hundreds,' Says Florida Sheriff”, MSN: “ Florida Sheriff Says He Fears ‘Hundreds’ Of Deaths From Hurricane Ian” I certainly don’t deny the seriousness of hurricanes and tornados, been through many of them as a Southerner. What I object to is the fear-mongering in advance and crazy claims that every storm is the most severe ever and is caused somehow by humans.

Report Add Reply
Jim Tomashoff

You don't usually present facts, except those from far right-wing conspiracy sites, which is where you get most of your "facts." And you are a pathological liar, just like your favorite president.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

September 19th, 2022: “An international study has found that there is “no evidence” of a climate emergency, says Sky News host Chris Smith“

Report Add Reply
Jim Tomashoff

"Posts viewed thousands of times on social media say there is "no evidence" of a climate emergency, citing a paper published by scientists. The claim is misleading: top climate experts said the paper cherry-picked data and ignored key elements from the latest UN report on climate change. Two of them said the journal that published the paper should withdraw it." For the rest of this rebuttal see:

https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.32K66UE-1

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

Where is the treacherous driving in Moore County. Might be isolated somewhere but from what I’ve seen so far it is anything but treacherous. More needless hyperbole from a media obsessed with human misery and fear-mongering to remain relevant.

Report Add Reply
jimmie canabera

Thank heavens things weren't as bad as predicted at least in Moore County. Surely flooding has occurred. Does Pilot have any information on the armed robbery that took place on Burning Tree Road?

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

Lost in the hyperventilation over this tropical storm: “The Atlantic hurricane season hasn’t been this quiet in 81 years, First August without a hurricane in 20 years” Mark Collins, Meteorologist. Once again, the predictions from doomsayers and climate change cultists have been completely wrong.

Report Add Reply
Tamara Vigne

Kent, you express the same type of sentiment every single time we have a tropical storm, or any type of storm prediction where the results are not as bad as initially predicted. Would you have preferred a full-blown hurricane to hit Moore County? It’s as if you want people to suffer.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

I object to yellow journalism, the fear-mongering typical of the media today. See the irresponsible claims of hundreds of deaths in Florida, totally unsubstantiated. I also object to climate change cultists using every weather extreme as supposed proof of their bogus claims. As if we’ve never lived through hurricanes in the south before. America has become a nation of wimps, due in part to a news media obsessed with human misery and pushing left-wing agendas. The fact remains, this has been one of the quietest hurricane seasons in decades, despite predictions to the contrary by the wizards of smart.

Report
Jim Tomashoff

To better understand just what a miserable excuse of a human being Kent is, take a look at the photos on this website.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hurricane-ian-florida-photos_n_63370e27e4b0e376dbf68a6c

Report
Jim Tomashoff

I just spent a bit of time looking for any story backing Kent's assertion that hundreds died in the hurricane that hit Florida. Couldn't find any. So I guess that means we have to add one more lie to Kent's total.

Report
Tamara Vigne

I’m not going to waste my time addressing your climate change remarks, Kent, but I have yet to see any claims that hundreds died in Florida as a result of Ian. However, this does not negate the fact that Ian was a horrific hurricane, and that we in Moore County were fortunate to have escaped the brunt of it. Your remark about people being wimps is disgusting and demonstrates your usual lack of compassion and empathy.

Report Add Reply
John Ferrari

I. Fairness to Kent CNN was reporting on Thursday they would not be surprised if death toll in the 100s. I think the national TV reporters not on local ion were at the times over the top. Not in damage but in comments.

Report
Lynn Hancock

Have you seen the photos and videos from Florida? Ian is likely to be one of the largest, most costly storms ever to hit the US.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

I doubt it seriously. The higher expense is caused by people with expensive property living in areas prone to hurricanes and flooding. Decades ago people were smarter than that. If they lived near the coasts they built on stilts. You reap what you sow.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days