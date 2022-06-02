Much of downtown Southern Pines lost power after a pair of electrical cables were downed by a fallen tree limb on Thursday.
Duke Energy Progress, the county’s largest electric utility, said more than 700 customers were affected by the outage, which was first reported about 11:50 a.m. David McNeill, district manager for the company, said the tree limb “brought two power lines to the ground” in the 200 block of North Saylor Street.
Several downtown businesses were forced to close their doors while crews worked to repair the lines. Multiple traffic lights also lost power, forcing members of the Southern Pines Police Department to direct traffic at downtown intersections.
Service was restored to most of the affected customers shortly after 1:50 p.m. The outage did not extend to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, where the first day of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open championship was underway.
McNeill chalked up the incident to the area’s abundance of pine trees, which have been blamed for large outages in the past. Fallen limbs and branches caused more Duke Energy customers in Moore County to lose power than any other county served by the company in North Carolina following a winter storm on Jan. 16.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
