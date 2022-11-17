U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson this past week won one of the top jobs within the House Republican caucus, a position that puts him fourth in line to House Speaker.
Hudson, who handily won reelection earlier this month, will chair the National Republican Congressional Committee for the cycle leading in to the pivotal 2024 elections. The committee is one of the main fundraising arms for congressional Republicans.
Hudson, whose district includes Moore County and recently moved to Southern Pines, had been vice chair of the NRCC the last four terms. He had been locked in a battle with U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota for the post, but Emmer bowed out when he was elected to be the GOP Whip in the House. Hudson was unanimously elected.
Hudson donated nearly $550,000 of the $3.4 million he raised this election cycle to the NRCC and fellow Republicans’ campaigns.
“I am honored by the unanimous support of my colleagues to lead the NRCC," Hudson said in a statement. “The American people have just entrusted House Republicans with a majority to be the last line of defense in stopping the disastrous Biden administration and saving our country from out-of-control spending, inflation, energy prices, crime, and an open southern border.
“Working together with our leadership team and entire conference, I am confident we can build on our successes and learn from missed opportunities to expand our majority in 2024."
This position places Rep. Hudson fourth in line to the Speakership and makes Hudson the highest-ranking Republican Member of Congress from North Carolina in history. Rep. Hudson has been elected to represent North Carolina in the U.S. House since 2012. He was first elected to House Republican leadership as Conference Secretary in the 117th Congress.
Hudson, who is a UNC Charlotte alum, was a chief of staff for U.S. Reps. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina and John Carter and Mike Conaway of Texas before entering Congress in 2013.
