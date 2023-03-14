Congressman Richard Hudson presenting the Southern Pines Fire Department with a congressional extension of remarks. L-R: Firefighters Matt Lautner, David Velazquez, Scott Padgett, Town Manager Reagan Parsons, firefighter Brandon Morris, Congressman Richard Hudson, firefighter Chris Farrell, Fire Chief Mike Cameron, firefighter Jonathan Veitch, Mayor Carol Haney, firefighter Justin Taylor, Moore County Register of Deeds Bill Britton, firefighter Katie Tolla, Council Member Taylor Clement, Fire Marshal Ken Skipper and Deputy Chief Ted Horvath. (Photo by Ana Risano/The Pilot)
Congressman Richard Hudson presented a congressional extension of remarks to the Southern Pines Fire Department on Monday, honoring its 125 years of service.
“We’re very fortunate in this community to have a department like yours,” Hudson said while visiting on Monday afternoon.
Hudson gave a speech to Congress on March 10, recognizing the fire department after learning about its history when visiting the Southern Pines post office. There, he saw a story about the Central Hotel fire in the late 1800s that provoked public outcry to create an official fire department. Before then, residents would rally with buckets to put out fires.
Hudson’s speech highlighted the formation of the fire department on Feb. 13, 1896, and a fire at the old Southland Hotel in 1943, where firefighters helped all guests escape without injuries. Referencing that fire, Hudson said:
“This heroic feat marks one of the countless acts of bravery Southern Pines firefighters have performed in the face of danger over the last 125 years. Their outstanding actions and leadership will continue to stand as an example for all first responders to emulate.”
Fire Chief Mike Cameron shared his appreciation of the recognition, noting the honor of receiving the remarks.
“It really is an honor to receive that, and the fact that he spoke about the Southern Pines Fire Department in the congressional halls is a big deal,” Cameron said. “It’s just another thing that sets us apart, and we appreciate that from the congressman as well as Congress.”
He gifted Hudson a special shirt the department will use as part of its uniform for the rest of the year.
“It’s an honor to be here today to celebrate 125 years this fire department’s been in existence. It’s quite a legacy and is something our community needs to celebrate,” Hudson said.
