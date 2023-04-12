U.S. Representative Richard Hudson is awarded the APCO International Leadership in Legislative Service Award during a visit to the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center. Pictured with the congressman, from left, Kurt Cook, William Britton, Mike Hardin, Ronnie Fields, Jim Von Canon and John Ritter.
U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, whose 9th district in Congress represents Moore County, got a look behind the curtain of the day-to-day operations for public safety agencies in Moore County Wednesday, a tool that is one of the most valuable for first responders.
“We’re very blessed in Moore County to have outstanding leadership that recognizes the importance of law enforcement, but also putting the right tools in the hands of our law enforcement,” Hudson said.
During his visit, Hudson was honored for his work in Congress to advocate for public safety communications, and he added how fitting it was to have the visit and the honor come during National Public Safety and Telecommunicators week.
“I was able to visit with a few folks in dispatch, and these are incredible people. You hope you never need them, but when you need them, you’re glad they’re there and they’re professional. I want them to have the best tools possible so they can very quickly respond to the crisis in the community,” Hudson said. “We’re blessed here that we have a very modern 911 system. The commissioners have invested in that, and the sheriff has been a great leader.”
APCO International, the largest public safety communications association in the world, awarded Hudson in November with the 2022 Leadership in Legislative Service Award. He was formally presented the award in the Emergency Operations Center of the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center during his visit.
“This award recognizes exemplary leadership on the legislative front for public safety communications issues,” said Jeff Cohen, chief counsel for APCO International. “I’ve been in public safety communications policy for a long time, and I have to tell you it is rare to find someone like the congressman, who gives attention to 911 and understands what the professionals do.”
Hudson, who has served in Congress for a decade now, is a co-chair of the congressional nextgen 911 caucus, a bi-partisan, bi-cameral organization championing for federal funding of nationwide upgrades to 911 services. A bill he helped introduce for federal funding for nationwide upgrades passed the House last year, but came up short of passage by the Senate.
“I’m going to continue to be a champion. We got close,” Hudson said. “We got real close, and we’re going to get it done this Congress. We’ll continue to communicate with folks in the other chamber about the importance of this.”
