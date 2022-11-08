Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson was re-elected to a sixth term representing the 9th Congressional District, with all but 12 precincts still out as of 10:15 p.m., according to complete, but unofficial returns announced late Tuesday evening.
Hudson claimed the congressional seat by a more than 30,000-vote margin over Democratic challenger Ben Clark, securing 56.7 percent of the vote.
After Moore County was split between Hudson’s former 8th congressional district and the 9th district last election, Moore was fully encompassed in the 9th congressional district for this election, along with Cumberland, Lee, Richmond, Scotland, Chatham and Randolph counties.
Hudson relocated from Concord to Southern Pines to represent the 9th district and continue to remain Fort Bragg’s representative in Congress.
In Moore County, Hudson garnered more than 66 percent of the vote with all 26 precincts reporting for this race at press time.
Hudson returns to Washington after serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee last term.
During the campaign Hudson said that inflation, gas prices and safety were his areas of focus when returning to Capitol Hill for the next term. In the past, he has supported millions of dollars in federal investments to North Carolina for roads, airports, broadband access and other infrastructure.
Hudson touts the “Commitment to America” plan that House Republicans are looking to implement for the next term.
“Our plan includes common-sense measures we can begin implementing right away like cutting spending, boosting American energy production, securing the border, hiring more police officers, and protecting our constitutional freedoms like the Second Amendment,” Hudson said during his campaign
Former State Sen. Clark, who is from Fayetteville and currently lives in Raeford, had previously represented a pocket of Moore County in the state senate before making his run for a congressional seat
The Moore County Board of Elections can still accept and count ballots until Nov. 12 if they are postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 3.
The Moore County Board of Elections is currently scheduled to review and approve final election results Friday, Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.