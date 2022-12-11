U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, whose district includes Moore County, has announced new senior staff positions in his Washington and North Carolina offices.
Chief of Staff Billy Constangy has been promoted to leadership chief of staff. Constangy, who has worked for Hudson since 2017, will take on the role following Hudson’s election to a new position in House Republican leadership that places Hudson fourth in line to the Speaker.
Previously, Constangy was Hudson’s district director from 2017-2020. Prior to joining Hudson, Constangy served as a senior staff member under former Gov. Pat McCrory from 2011-2016, and was campaign manager and finance director under former U.S. Rep. Sue Myrick from 2006-2012. Constangy is a native of Charlotte and is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.
Elliott Guffin has replaced Constangy as Hudson’s chief of staff. Guffin has worked for Hudson since 2016, serving as staff assistant, legislative correspondent, legislative assistant, and most recently as legislative director. He is a native of Jackson, MS and graduate of the University of Mississippi.
Molly (Brimmer) Lolli has replaced Guffin as legislative director. Lolli has worked for Hudson since 2021, most recently serving as senior health policy advisor. She is a native of Annapolis, MD and previously studied at Catawba College in Salisbury before graduating from the University of Maryland College Park and earning a law degree at the University of Maryland.
Georgia Lozier has been named deputy chief of staff based in Hudson’s district office in Southern Pines. Lozier, most recently district director, has worked for the district since 2009. Prior to working for Hudson, she worked for former Democratic Rep. Larry Kissell and is a native of Kannapolis. Based in Southern Pines, Lozier will also continue overseeing a district office in Fayetteville and managing district operations.
“I am fortunate to have an incredible leadership team and staff focused on serving the people of North Carolina,” Hudson said. “It is an honor to have been elected to take on a new role in House Republican leadership next Congress, but my primary focus will remain serving the people in my district. I know Billy, Elliott, Molly, and Georgia are incredibly talented and each have a heart for service. Their leadership will enable me to stay focused on the needs of the people I represent.”
