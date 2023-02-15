U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, joined by several Moore County business and political leaders, celebrated the opening of his new Southern Pines office Wednesday.
The office is located at 340 Commerce Ave. suite 16 in Southern Pines.
Hudson, who lives in Southern Pines, was joined at the morning event by officials representing the town of Southern Pines, Village of Pinehurst and Moore County.
The local office will handle constituent issues needing federal attention.
Georgia Lozier has been named deputy chief of staff based in Hudson’s district office in Southern Pines. Lozier, most recently district director, has worked for the district since 2009. Prior to working for Hudson, she worked for former Democratic Rep. Larry Kissell and is a native of Kannapolis. Based in Southern Pines, Lozier will also continue overseeing a district office in Fayetteville and managing district operations.
Hudson represents the 9th Congressional District, a multi-county district that includes Moore County. He has served in Congress since 2013 and has risen in the ranks. He now currently serves as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee for the cycle leading in to the pivotal 2024 elections. The committee is one of the main fundraising arms for congressional Republicans.
