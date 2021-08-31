U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson cosponsored legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in Afghanistan last week.
The legislation introduced Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain (MI-10), will award the Congressional Gold Medal to Moore County resident and Special Operations soldier, Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, along with Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, and Hospitalman Maxton Soviak.
"The brave men and women in uniform lost in Kabul risked their lives to save our fellow citizens and allies. As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, I continue to pray for the family of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, as well as the families of each of these heroes. This legislation will help ensure our nation will never forget their sacrifices," said Rep. Hudson.
"These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan," said Rep. McClain. "My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our servicemembers. We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice."
