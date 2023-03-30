U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson and U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin held a news conference in Washington Wednesday to criticize the Department of Defense’s actions related to a 2020 law named for a Pinehurst soldier.
The Rich Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act is named for Purple Heart Army Green Beret Master Sergeant Richard Stayskal. It allows service members to file administrative claims for medical malpractice in all branches of the armed forces. Military personnel were previously barred from taking such action by the Feres Doctrine, an obscure rule stemming from a 1950 Supreme Court decision.
Stayskal began meeting with lawmakers after he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2018. Doctors at Womack Army Medical Center had failed to catch the disease when he went in for a routine screening in January 2017.
The delayed diagnosis greatly diminished Stayskal’s odds of survival, but the Feres Doctrine left him with little legal recourse. After learning of the soldier's plight, Hudson, whose district includes Moore County, began advocating for a law that would allow service members to pursue malpractice claims.
Stayskal’s claim was recently denied by the U.S. Army and, earlier this month, Stayskal was offered a payout of $600,000, less than the $40 million that Stayskal and his wife originally asked for.
In addition to Stayskal’s claim, out of the 202 medical malpractice claims received by the Army, 144 have been denied with the remainder of cases still under review.
“Rich Stayskal is my constituent. He’s my neighbor. He and Megan and the girls have become my friends. I was devastated when I heard this result from DoD,” said Hudson, who lives in Southern Pines. “What happened to Rich Stayskal with this misdiagnosis and malpractice is unforgivable and an American tragedy. It’s compounded by the fact that, just like 144 heroes who have applied for relief, they have been denied.
“These folks kept their promise to us, they served honorably, and they deserve the best we have to offer them and that’s not what they’re getting.
“To the DoD: you need to fix this. And if you don’t fix this, Congress is going to fix it. Period.”
Hudson and Mullin, of Oklahoma, were joined by U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz; Stayskal; attorney Natalie Khawam; Mayra Guillen, president of the I am Vanessa Guillen Foundation; and Josh Connelly, an advocate for victims of sexual assault in the military and former chief of staff for Rep. Jackie Speier, a sponsor of the SFC. Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act.
“When our men and women in uniform make the brave decision to serve our country, they should know that we will take care of them and have their backs,” said Mullin. “The DOD has repeatedly failed in its basic obligation to protect our service members, and they are liable.”
