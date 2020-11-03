Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop was expected to hold onto the 9th District congressional seat and Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson won re-election to a fifth term representing the 8th District, according to incomplete unofficial returns announced late Tuesday evening.
The alignment that splits Moore County between the 8th and 9th congressional districts was enacted by the N.C General Assembly last year. As currently drawn, the 9th District encompasses the more populous southern end of Moore County while the 8th District represents portions of the more rural northern end of the county.
Bishop was carrying a decent lead with 54.5 percent of the vote with 148 of 203 precincts as of press time. Democractic challenger Cynthia Wallace held 45 percent of the vote.
Hudson secured 53 percent of votes cast by late Tuesday, while challenger Patricia Timmons-Goodson carried 47 percent. In that race, 158 of 176 precincts were reporting at press time.
The 9th District race made national headlines in 2018 and 2019 after allegations surfaced of ballot tampering by a Republican political consultant. Following a special election held last year, former state legislator Dan Bishop assumed the seat.
An attorney and resident of Charlotte, Bishop previously served in both the state House and Senate.
Bishop currently sits on the Small Business Committee, which oversees the Small Business Administration’s creation and distribution of billions in pandemic relief aid through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). He also supported COVID-19 relief funding to provide personal protective equipment for medical personnel and first responders.
Hudson, who maintains an office in Pinehurst and resides in Concord, serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and is chairman of the bipartisan Agriculture and Rural America Task Force.
During the campaign he said reopening the country’s economy was his top priority and favored providing resources for schools to safely reopen. Hudson has also supported millions of dollars in federal investments to North Carolina for roads, airports, broadband access and other infrastructure.
The Moore County Board of Elections can still accept and count ballots until Nov. 12 if they are postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Elections Director Glenda Clendenin reported 3,010 absentee by-mail requested ballots were still out as of Tuesday morning.
The Moore County Board of Elections is currently scheduled to review and approve final election results Friday, Nov. 13.
