Southern Pines firefighters participate in a downtown 9/11 observance in 2018.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

This Saturday will mark two decades since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that rocked the country and our community in 2001.

A number of events will be held in Moore County and surrounding areas for residents looking for a way to memorialize the day.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad Street, Southern Pines.

Southern Pines Fire & Rescue is hosting a memorial ceremony at the Sunrise Outdoor Stage on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

Operation Open Water 9/11 Honor Challenge

Saturday 8 a.m., Workhorse Fitness and Yoga, 1605 Central Drive, Southern Pines

Workhorse Fitness and Yoga, in partnership with Alpha Therapy and BLackfish 5 Supplements, will host Operation Open Water (East Coast) 9/11 Honor Challenge.

Donations collected during this community workout will go directly to benefiting Operation Open Water, an organization that offers mental and physical support to active duty, veterans and first responders. The group also promotes awareness about post traumatic stress disorder and general wellness among veterans.

The workout can be completed by teams or done solo. Registration is open until the day of the workout, but space is limited, so buy tickets online here.

Remembrance Day Build with Habitat

Saturday, 8 a.m., Keyser Street in Aberdeen.

Habitat for Humanity is hosting a build with military personnel and first responders on Keyser Street in Aberdeen. Click here to sign up, or email volunteer@sandhillshabitat.org for more information.

A Climb to Remember, the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Memorial Workout

Saturday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Pines CrossFit, 105 E. Connecticut Ave.

This event honors the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who gave their lives trying to rescue civilians on the day of the attacks. Participants will climb 110 stories and 1,980 steps, representative of the number of floors in the Twin Towers.

This year’s event will open with a 1.5 mile walk/run, covering the distance from Southern Pines CrossFit facilities to the Southern Pines Fire Department.

The event takes place this Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southern Pines CrossFit studio on Connecticut Avenue. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

The $40 dollar admission fee covers a donation to the Moore County Fire Department and Rescue Squads, as well as the cost of an event T-shirt. According to organizers, patriotic apparel is “highly encouraged.”

Veterans and First Responders 5k Golf Tournament

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southern Pines Elk Lodge, 280 Country Club Circle.

Southern Pines Elks is hosting this tournament in order to raise money for its veterans fund, which supports local veteran programs and projects.

The event will take place at the Southern Pines Elks Lodge, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, as well as longest drive and closest to the pin. Teams should be made up of 4 players.

The entrance fee is $125. Click here to find more information or register for the event.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and 2021 Field of Honor

Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m. in the Airborne & Special Operations Museum’s Yarborough Theater, Fayetteville

For those willing to make the trek into Fayetteville, The Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, alongside the official 2021 Field of Honor, held in partnership with Cool Spring Downtown District.

The Remembrance Ceremony will feature guest Speaker Bill Thetford, former USSOCOM Senior Enlisted Leader. Five hundreds flags will be flown on the Field of Honor, each bearing the names of its sponsor and honoree.

Entrance is free, but RSVP online first.

The flags as well as the featured Unity Bell will remain on display until Nov. 14.

