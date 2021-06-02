Though still in the midst of a major renovation at the new home of the House of Fish, chef and owner Danny Hayes has installed limited seating for customers who want to reel in the catch of the day straight from his new kitchen.
Since closing the House of Fish’s N.C. 211 location last August, Hayes has been hard at work to bring plans of a dining room with a supper-club vibe to life at 36471 U.S.1 S in Aberdeen, a space that’s formerly housed two restaurants and, most recently, a church. As delays in the renovation pushed back his opening date, the chef who’s become known for social media videos streamed live from his grill has served up seafood via private, in-home dinners and pop-ups at local businesses.
Hayes marked the 11th anniversary of the House of Fish in April by opening his new kitchen for takeout. This month, he added self-serve seating in the space that will eventually become a full-service bar.
The nationwide restaurant staff shortage is keeping House of Fish to a one-man operation, though Hayes has an asset some don’t — those loyal enough to his signature blend of fresh seafood and infectious humor to help out when needed. Longtime customer Natalie Cox is one such volunteer, working to answer Hayes’ to-go phone in between empty threats to quit and good-natured roasts the two shout at each other from across the building.
Plans for the House of Fish — a space larger than its former home by 4,000 square feet — include the bar / lounge as well as a main dining room with a stage for live entertainment and oyster bar. A semi-private dining area with frosted glass windows will bridge the gap between the two spaces, and on the other side of the kitchen is a room destined for those who want an exclusive experience, complete with a private entrance.
For now, Hayes is plating up Mediterranean Sea Bass, swordfish and whatever else was once swimming (plus collard green sandwiches) while bringing to life his vision of a restaurant that’s “modern, sexy and sleek.”
“For me, it’s nothing but sheer determination and focus, not only to make my business successful but to make myself as a person successful,” Hayes says. “I only see the positive.”
The House of Fish’s takeout menu can be viewed at http://thehouseoffish.com/. Place your order by calling 910-757-0357 from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
This guy deserves to make it...his food was outstanding at his previous location and i hope he takes his talent and recipes to the new building...I know I'll go when it opens.
Good luck !!!
