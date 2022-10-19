The 92-room hotel envisioned on S. Bennett Street was pulled from the demolition application by developers following months of discussions. The historic district commission at their Oct. meeting delayed approval of the new application.
This discussion first began in May — developers wanted to demolish historic property and construct a new hotel. The new application focused on just the demolition of buildings at 275 S. Bennett Street, including a century-old house.
The initial plan to construct a four-story hotel in downtown Southern Pines included two properties — 155 W. Massachusetts Avenue and 275 S. Bennett Street — to fit both the hotel and parking for about 80 cars.
At the June historic district commission public hearing, Gale Wallace of Clarendon Properties LLC — who is developing the project on behalf of local investment firm Southern Pines Ventures LLC — said the hotel would be a part of Hilton’s tapestry collections. She called these hotels “unique” and “fully customizable.”
The removal of the hotel, along with demolition at 155 W. Massachusetts Avenue property, came from discussions between town staff and Wallace after the hearing in June. The most recent permit request included only the demolition of two structures on S. Bennett Street.
Planning Director BJ Grieve said that the hotel was likely withdrawn from the application because the form and scale of the project was not desired by the town.
The historic Hayes House located at 275 S. Bennett Street halted this last demolition request. The agreed upon delay gives the commission up to 365 days to work with the property owners to discuss preservation options.
Leslie Brians of the Pines Preservation Guild provided expert testimony on the historic significance of the Hayes House, including clarification that the house was built in 1890. Previous town records dated the construction in either 1896 or 1920. It is now considered the oldest existing building in the downtown historic district.
Brians agreed with the notes from Jeff Adolphsen, a senior restoration specialist with the N.C. historic preservation office, who consulted on this property. He said that the loss of this building would diminish the historic integrity of downtown.
Brians said the Hayes House is of folk Victorian design and was constructed by local contractor Tom Burgess. An article from the Nov. 1934 edition of The Pilot features Burgess’s obiturary and notes that he constructed around 40 buildings — several of which exist today.
Brians presented four options to the commission for consideration as next steps:
* rehabilitate the existing building to reuse the structure;
* move the building to a new lot;
* salvage the materials of the building; or
* demolish the building as a last case scenario.
Jordan said he was interested in pursuing a non-demolition option. He has owned the property for 30 years and was “not crazy about taking the house down.”
Prior to Brians testimony, Jordan shared that he looked into moving the house. At the time, he could not find an empty lot to put the house within the historic district. He was also unsure of how to incorporate the building into the hotel design — if the hotel is pursued in the future. Brians shared multiple examples of hotels from the Hilton tapestry collection and proposed turning the house into the main lobby and restaurant and building around the house.
Grieve said that the applicant may come back with a new design, but as of now, there is no new application for the construction of a hotel on the S. Bennett Street property.
