Business and group travel is still on-hold as the spring golf season and accompanying overnight leisure travel to Moore County is heating up.
Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst Southern Pines Aberdeen Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) said occupancy rates are still a mixed bag at this point; however, all are seeing an upward trend. The lowest hotel occupancy being reported locally is in the mid-40 percent range while the highest rates are topping out at 85 to 90 percent occupancy.
“The booking window (the amount of lead time people will reserve in advance) is significantly smaller,” Werz added, “so when people used to book a couple months out, we see it being more like two weeks, and in some cases two days.”
Werz said people are taking a cautious approach and watching pandemic trends and reports. Fortunately, restrictions are loosening and Werz said North Carolina is not as restrictive as some others, including many urban centers in the Northeast.
“I think overall spring occupancy of 55 to 60 percent is not out of the question. In the hotel industry, and in my experience with major resorts, if you’re doing 65 to 70 percent or the year, you are doing very, very well. We still have a ways to go, but spring should be hopeful.”
