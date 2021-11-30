Demand for golf continues to drive new visitors to the area, breaking all-time records for occupancy rates and room tax revenue collected by local hoteliers and short-term rentals.
With the holiday season now underway, there is no sign this trend will not continue well into 2022.
“Overall, the destination is doing extremely well,” Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, noting that both hotel occupancy rates and room tax collections are up. “This has been true every month of this fiscal year from July through October.”
The CVB has never collected $1 million in room tax revenue in the first six months of a fiscal year, and this year they’ve done it in the first four months of fiscal year 2021. The amount exceeded projections by over $336,000.
As a result, the CVB Board approved a budget amendment on Nov. 18, allocating an additional $300,000 toward digital marketing efforts. Approximately $166,000 will be directed toward golf marketing, with the remainder targeting leisure travel interests. Most visitors to Moore County since March 2020, the start of the pandemic, have come from a five- to six-hour drive range, from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta.
In fact, occupancy tax collections have broken all-time records for nearly every month in 2021, picking up the pace set in 2019. This trend is anticipated to continue through spring and into early summer with the arrival of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open from June 2-5, at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines.
Werz said a number of special happenings and events that coincide with the U.S. Women’s Open championship week will be announced in January. He encourages visitors or interested residents to book their rooms early as demand is already high at area hotels for early June.
“As we work our way out of the pandemic, we encourage everyone to support local shops and restaurants, as they are the backbone of our community and what visitors enjoy when they visit. Many places are still dealing with staffing issues, so we also ask people to be patient and enjoy the Southern hospitality for which this area is so well-known,” Werz said.
Also in January, the CVB will launch a new podcast called “Paradise in the Pines.” The inaugural show, which airs Tuesday, Jan. 4, features Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort. The podcast will be available online and on the CVB’s social media channels.
Looking ahead, Werz said one of the biggest challenges facing the hospitality industry is hiring and retaining staff for local hotels, restaurants and other service businesses.
The N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association has created new programs to assist the hospitality industry through $500 million in direct state grants distributed to businesses hurt by the pandemic, plus $5 million towards workforce development. There’s also a new statewide campaign to recruit workers back to hospitality and tourism jobs.
“We can train the workforce but the problem is we need workers. Right now there is a shortage,” said CVB Board member George Little. “Everyone needs help. The restaurants need help, all of them do.”
Consultant Chris Cavanaugh of Magellan Strategies recommended that driving more travel demand during the off- or golf shoulder seasons would help tourism businesses' cash flow, thus allowing them to increase compensation to front line employees.
Given the surging popularity of golf, he also encouraged the CVB Board to look for ways to connect more visitors to more outdoor activities in the area.
“The next few years of big golf events creates opportunities for depth and breadth of destination awareness,” Cavanaugh said. “Invite your audience to come play Pinehurst, but the visit doesn’t need to be limited to golf. The CVB should proactively identify ways of using marking tactics to spread some visitation across the county, telling more stories about its charming and unique small towns and other activities that are also here.”
