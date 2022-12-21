Pictured are (left to right) Jonathan Davis, FirstHealth chief operating officer and president of Moore Regional Hospital; Jacklynn Lesniak, FirstHealth chief nursing officer and vice president, patient care services at Moore Regional; Drew Kessell, clinical director of pharmacy services; Mandy Seawell, certified pharmacy technician and BEE award winner; Wes Cowell, administrative director, pharmacy services; and Dawn Rollins, assistant director, emergency department at Moore Regional.
Mandy Seawell, certified pharmacy technician at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, is the most recent winner of the BEE award, which recognizes employees who go above and beyond to fulfill FirstHealth’s core purpose — To Care for People.
Seawell was nominated by staff in the emergency department for consistently going out of her way to help patients, families and staff.
“It is such a pleasure to work with Mandy,” the nomination letter reads. “She restocks the nurse’s station with supplies without anyone asking. She does it because she cares. She brings the patients blankets, socks or drinks — again, because she cares. She will pray with families, console them, offer an ear because she truly cares. She is the most compassionate person who truly cares for people.”
Seawell has worked at FirstHealth for 32 years. She started as a courier delivering medicines at Moore Regional before she became a pharmacy technician. She has served in the pharmacy at Moore Regional and Montgomery Memorial Hospital and previously worked with the medication assistance program through FirstHealth’s community health services department. For the last two years, she’s worked as a certified pharmacy technician in the emergency department at Moore Regional, a role she finds rewarding.
“I feel like I’m part of an important care team in the emergency department,” she said. “The staff in the ED are extremely supportive, and we have outstanding leadership in the pharmacy. I’m so humbled to receive this award, and I share it with the entire team. I love my job and work every day to be a shining light and provide comfort and care to the staff, patients and families in the emergency department.”
According to Drew Kessell, director of clinical pharmacy services, there is no one more deserving of this award than Seawell.
“Mandy is kind, genuine and selfless,” he said. “She exemplifies FirstHealth’s core purpose To Care for People. The BEE award is a wonderful way to recognize and reward extraordinary staff like Mandy who go above and beyond to provide an exceptional patient experience.”
