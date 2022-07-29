FirstHealth Hospice has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care.
The 2021 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,000 hospice providers.
With one of the largest CAHPS Hospice benchmarks in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS Hospice survey.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.
FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care is a not-for-profit hospice serving Moore, Montgomery, Hoke and Lee counties and is the only hospice associated with FirstHealth of the Carolinas. As part of the FirstHealth of the Carolinas network, FirstHealth Hospice is a resource for the community in the areas of education, bereavement and adjustment to loss.
Hospice serves patients in their homes, at the Hospice House, in nursing homes and in assisted living facilities. Other services include palliative care and grief counseling.
“We are honored to be recognized as a superior performer by Strategic Healthcare Programs,” said Tina Gibbs, director of FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care. “This recognition is a reflection of the quality care our exceptional team provides on a daily basis and our commitment to providing compassionate care to our patients and their families.”
