The Sunrise Theater presents Honey Magpie to perform on the Sunrise stage on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by Ashten’s Restaurant and Pub and Chapman’s Food and Spirits.
Honey Magpie is fronted by singer songwriters Rachael Hurwitz and Pippa Hoover. The band, who won the band contest at Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival in 2015, soon after forming, has been compared to all-female folk groups like I’m With Her.
They draw influence from pop as well as bluegrass and old-time string. Their first eponymous album released in 2017 and they have since been featured in the Oak City Sessions Video series and on WUNC’s The State of Things.
“Chapel Hill’s sweet and understated folk-pop act, Honey Magpie has an emotional pluck that sneaks in undetected until tears and gooseflesh abound,” Honeysuckle Tea House said of the band.
Their sound is both traditional and modern, blending classical string instruments and three-part harmonies with pop, rock and indie influences.
The Sunrise Theater is proud to have onboard Ashten’s Restaurant and Pub as well as Chapman’s Food and Spirits as sponsors of this event.
“Our town is lucky to have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to local dining and The Sunrise invites everyone coming to see a show to eat, shop, or visit somewhere downtown before or after performances. Every dollar that goes back into supporting our local economy helps The Sunrise to bring you quality entertainment and programming,” said Executive Director Kevin Dietzel.
Tickets are $15 and are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater Box Office, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
