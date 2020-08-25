The homeless population in Moore County can be easily overlooked. Small encampments are often located in inconspicuous wooded areas. Others may live in their cars, moving from lot to lot at times to avoid detection.
“I am assisting 12 local homeless men right now,” Cliff Brown, founder and director of Team Workz said. “The people we deal with, they are not just bums. That is not the case at all. A lot of these people have jobs or have lost jobs.”
The nonprofit Team Workz (the first part of the name is an acronym for Together Everyone Accomplishes More) was established by Brown in 2019. He is a retired sergeant with the state Department of Corrections and former president of the State Employees Association.
On Monday, he met with the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners to explain his organization’s purpose.
Specifically, the primary goal is to develop a transitional advancement center that can serve as a one-stop resource facility for homeless men, women and families.
“It is hard for us. We are able to help find people a tent, sleeping bag or clothes, but not shelter,” he said. “We want to provide a hand-up to help them get back into active society. I get at least five to 10 calls a week from people saying they have called everywhere else and have nowhere to go.”
Moore County has several food pantries and churches that provide assistance, in addition to Family Promise which provides temporary housing for homeless women and children. There are no local shelter facilities for homeless men.
Philanthropist and beer wholesaler Fritz Healy tried unsuccessfully to establish a homeless shelter in Southern Pines in 2015. Following months of public debate, the Southern Pines Town Council voted to allow a homeless shelter in the town’s general business district, but he was unable to find anyone willing to rent out a suitable building in the authorized area.
The Gem Foundation, a nonprofit he had established to run the shelter before the project foundered, had been dormant for years when Healy offered to donate the foundation’s bylaws and other assets to Brown’s organization.
“What frustrates me most is when people say Moore County does not have any homeless,” Brown
“You don’t see homeless here like in big cities. A lot of our homeless people do work, they just don’t have a place to live.”
He described Team Workz as a “clearing house” or resource hub that can provide a network of support, helping to coordinate all the efforts of different organizations in the area including veterans organizations.
“We take a multifaceted approach,” he said. “The main thing we are trying to do is find housing or a place where we can put people at least on a temporary basis. What we’ve got to do is find a place...This is not a homeless shelter but a place where they can work through the steps to achieve independence.”
“Our people want a chance to do better. They want to lead a normal life again and that is what we are trying to do,” he added. “To find something affordable in Moore County, you can spend $1,500 for a month in a hotel room. You haven’t accomplished anything, you have only provided a Band-Aid for that time.”
Instead, that same funding could be used for a transitional advancement center that could provide temporary housing along with other vital services to help homeless individuals improve their circumstances.
“To make these things happen will take all of us. It takes a village,” Brown said. “We need volunteers, we need donations, and we need a place.
For more information or to make a donation, call (910) 315-0262, visit Team Workz website at https://teamworkz.org/ or mail checks to P.O. Box 3614, Pinehurst, NC, 28374-3614.
In other discussion on Monday, the Aberdeen Town Board:
Heard from Town Manager Paul Sabiston that he is interested in exploring future potential well sites. Aberdeen is in a unique situation in Moore County in that the town relies exclusively on well water for its municipal supply.
“Right now our water is clean. We have a good, strong system, but to keep that going for the next 20 years or longer, we want to make sure we are doing the right thing going forward,” Sabiston said. “We need to make sure we have identified new and viable well sites...With growth there will be more demand for water. This is a proactive move.”
Approved the purchase of an asphalt recycling machine at a cost not to exceed $83,500 using Powell Bill funds. The machine will operate more efficiently than existing equipment in need of repair. It will also allow the town to heat and repurpose a 50-ton asphalt pile stored at the Public Works lot.
