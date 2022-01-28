After being sidelined last year because of the coronavirus, volunteers set out Wednesday to conduct the second official survey of people experiencing homelessness in Moore County.
Held each January to provide a statistically reliable snapshot of unsheltered populations across the United States, the Point-in-Time Count generates data that can be used to secure grant funding to assist individuals in need of housing. Many of the people who volunteered for the county’s first proper count in 2020 came back for last week’s effort, with several of the returning volunteers saying this year’s count was better organized and more efficient than the previous outing.
Tambra Chamberlain, a school social worker best known for spearheading Tambra Place, a transitional housing program for young women experiencing or at risk of homelessness, said she was pleased that Wednesday’s count did not require volunteers to ask the same questions prescribed in 2020. That year, Chamberlain and her fellow volunteers were forced to ask survey participants questions about sensitive subjects like substance abuse and sexually transmitted diseases.
“It was uncomfortable for them and it just wasn’t as personable,” she said. “It was harder to get people to open up.”
Chamberlain was assigned Wednesday night to Sizzlin’ Steak or Eggs, the Aberdeen restaurant where people living in nearby encampments had been encouraged to stop by for free food, hygiene products and other gifts. The eight residents who showed up all agreed to participate in what Chamberlain characterized as a far less invasive survey.
She saw familiar faces in the restaurant. One was a young man she had advised when he was in high school. He is currently living outdoors with his father, she said.
The restaurant was one of multiple sites in Moore County where volunteers were stationed to connect unsheltered residents with resources on the night of the count. Other volunteers went looking in the dark for people in need of assistance.
Julie Formanski and her daughter Katie spent hours searching wooded areas in Southern Pines and Aberdeen for residents experiencing homelessness. They brought with them boxed lunches and Zip-Loc bags filled with toiletries for any unsheltered people that they met.
“This is my first experience really seeing homelessness,” said Katie Formanski, who is 19. “I’ve done papers in school on it because (my mother) is so passionate about it, so I’ve kind of grown to be passionate about it.”
Katie Formanski said she recognized a man who walked into Sizzlin’ Steak or Eggs to be surveyed. He had attended a Thanksgiving event at her church, she said.
“It just hits differently when you see someone that you’ve seen again,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Man, this is real’ — especially for me being someone that is so young and wants to make a change. Today has really opened my eyes.”
The sentiment was echoed by Sgt. Christopher Henry of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.
“This was my first up-close experience with anyone who is homeless and not on their own two feet,” said Henry, who volunteered at the restaurant. “I wanted to come out and volunteer in any way that I could.”
Winona Sarah, co-coordinator of the count, said this year’s event was more about connecting unsheltered residents with housing opportunities than collecting raw data on people experiencing homelessness. She said the count “went well,” and she was “really glad” to see volunteers stationed in Robbins, an area that was not surveyed in 2020.
Sarah said multiple people in Robbins appear to be living in condemned or uninhabitable structures, a situation that meets the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s criteria for homelessness.
“The focus over the next week is going to be trying to canvas that area with that in mind, and also the Pinebluff area with the same kind of goal,” she said.
