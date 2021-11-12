The Friends of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic are ready to deliver the festive spirit to your mailbox. Order up a swag of greenery with a pretty bow by Nov. 15 to help at-risk young adults in the community. All proceeds from this year’s FOPSC Mailbox Swag fundraiser benefit Tambra Place.
Find out more or donate now at friendsofpsc.org/holiday-mailbox-2021
