This year, Moore County voters will elect a new representative to the Moore County Board of Education’s District 5 seat for the first time since 2004.
The board appointed John Weaver to the seat a year ago after the death of Bruce Cunningham midway through his fourth term.
Weaver, who lives in Southern Pines and retired from a 44-year career with Duke Energy in 2017, is running against Philip Holmes for a four-year term. Holmes lives in Pinebluff and manages the Aberdeen location of Crumpler Funeral Home, a business established by his grandfather.
They were the two top vote-getters in the March primary election, which served to eliminate a third candidate. Weaver and Holmes received 40 percent and 36 percent of the vote respectively, with 735 votes between them.
District 5 includes Aberdeen Elementary and Southern Middle School.
Philip Holmes
Holmes initially decided to run for the school board in the wake of the controversial countywide redistricting plan that the board adopted a year ago.
His children attend The Academy of Moore County, the charter school where his wife teaches, so Holmes hasn’t been directly affected. But what he heard about the process spurred him to start watching school board meetings online.
“I wasn’t there for the whole conversation. What I did hear about, and what I saw more than not, is that parents are not for the changes. It’s kind of a ‘Catch-22’ where you’ll make somebody mad. Nobody likes change,” said Holmes.
“I think there could have been better ways to redistrict. I’m not saying something didn’t need to happen… but I would have heard from everybody, looked at all the facts, and listened to the parents. The board already made up their mind prior to even listening to the parents.”
The school board spent most of 2019 formulating a redistricting plan to shift students from overenrolled schools like West End Elementary and West Pine Middle and boost enrollment at underutilized schools in the North Moore attendance area. After an initial plan was presented, the board collected parent input in a series of public meetings and continued amending drafts before adopting a plan.
The most substantial elements of the plan won’t be in place until the fall of 2021, when the new Pinehurst and Southern Pines elementary schools are both open. Holmes said that he’s running to represent the parents who remain dissatisfied with the sitting board’s rationale for redistricting and the effect that new attendance lines have on their families.
“This office is probably the most underappreciated office there is,” said Holmes. “No matter what you do, you’re going to make somebody mad. But what I want to do is to help build a bridge. Transparency, I think, is what’s missing.”
If elected, Holmes said that he’ll strive to open dialogue between the board and the public on everything from redistricting to Moore County Schools’ local budget requests. That includes the board’s annual “vote of confidence” in its superintendent — the decision whether or not to extend his contract several years in advance.
“You have to be objective about everything,” Holmes said. “You have to look at the pros, you have to look at the cons and weigh it out. That’s really, really important for a board member.”
The board has faced criticism for its annual School Performance Grades, which North Carolina assigns to individual schools each year based on students’ end-of-year test scores. Moore County Schools’ grades have improved slightly since that grading system was implemented in 2014, but most recently counted four “D,” eight “C” and eight “B” schools among the 20 where students are tested.
Meanwhile, Moore County’s two oldest charter schools have been consistently “B” rated, with The Academy of Moore earning an “A” grade in 2019. Students weren’t tested this past year due to the coronavirus pandemic ending on-campus classes early, so grades won’t be updated for 2020.
“We see the progress that charter schools are making. We see the amount of students that are leaving Moore County Schools and going to homeschool, going to private school, going to charter schools,” said Holmes.
“It’s very hard to get an ‘A’ school. One thing that I will agree with is there are a good amount of B schools. Can the C and D schools improve? They’d better not go down. The criteria for that is very, very difficult but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t work hard to achieve better grades.”
Holmes credits the district for a four-year graduation rate that’s risen steadily over the years, to 93.5 percent in 2020 up from 87.4 percent five years ago. But he says that if elected he would push for a more public evaluation of the district’s overall progress — and the superintendent specifically.
“You would evaluate him, you would set goals for him, You would say ‘okay, you have met such-and-such goals, you have not met these goals,” he said.
“The board’s the boss, and when you do an evaluation you really have to look at what they’ve done great, what they’ve not done so great and set goals for them on how to improve it.”
John Weaver
Weaver was sworn in as a school board member in the fall of 2019 after being appointed by a 4-2 vote of the sitting board at the time.
He’s a longtime Moore County resident and had experience on the Southern Pines Planning Board under his belt, as well as an interest in youth development fostered from 30 years as a Kiwanian, when he volunteered to fill Cunningham’s unexpired term.
A month later, he voted as part of the 5-2 majority to adopt a redistricting plan.
“I did go back and look at the progression of the redistricting and the input that was given and it seemed to follow a natural progression to the point where it was,” said Waver.
The board ended up making tweaks to the final plan to keep all of Pinehurst No. 6 in the Pinehurst Elementary attendance zone, and only moved the Eagle Springs area from West End to Robbins Elementary on a 4-3 vote.
“One thing that this board does is that once a decision is made, we all stand behind it regardless of our thoughts during the process,” said Weaver. “I think it’s important to show unity as we go forward and implement these things.”
Weaver said that kind of cohesion has served Moore County Schools well this year as the board has led it through, first, a state-mandated closure of school buildings as the pandemic gained ground in mid-March, then a partial reopening in August.
“I think we as a board, and the superintendent, were very focused and we understood the need to get children back in the classroom in any capacity,” he said. “Within a week, we had online instruction. Not to every child, because not every child had a Chromebook, but we had some form of online instruction and teachers were making contact with their students.”
Later in the summer, the board voted to reopen schools to students two days per week while many other districts in North Carolina elected to continue with all-virtual learning.
“Realizing the needs of children to be in school, Moore County Schools went with a Plan B. It wasn’t an easy thing to do, to be quite honest,” said Weaver.
“We did that in a way that we felt was safe, it was measured, and I think it was responsible.”
But the board’s decision earlier this month to delay a fuller reopening of elementary schools until January, which was authorized by the state as of Oct. 5, brought a new round of outcry from parents and district critics.
School staff cited disruption to student schedules that would come from bringing K-5 students to school four days per week quickly, and the likelihood that many students would be assigned to new teachers in the middle of the semester. The Moore County Health Department also recommended a January timeline.
“There’s nothing I want more than to have every student back in the classroom, but I want to do it safely,” said Weaver. “I don’t want to jeopardize a single child, or a child’s parent, or a child’s grandparent in this process. Opening our schools is not risk-free.”
If elected, Weaver said he’ll work to find ways to bring on more teachers in grades four through 12. In recent years, the district has had to move more teachers to kindergarten to third grade classrooms to keep class sizes in those grades compliant with state mandates. Class sizes in higher grades, particularly 4-8, have increased as a result.
Introducing a pay scale for “classified” support staff is another priority for the district that’s been put off due to Moore County Schools’ chronic funding shortfalls.
A handful of schools — Aberdeen Elementary, Robbins Elementary and Southern Middle — started the current school year with newfound freedom from many of those state mandates through the state’s “Restart” school reform model. Schools that score “D” School Performance Grades two years in a row are granted operational flexibility similar to charter schools’ under that program.
“That’s a five-year model, so you’re not going to see instantaneous results, but the principals in those schools are making plans based on the Restart model and incorporating those into their performance improvement plans,” said Weaver. “I feel good about the direction we’re headed and I’m going to be very interested in monitoring that progress to be sure we’re making the advances that we want to make.”
