Broad Street shoppers

Southern Pines was busy with shoppers Friday afternoon Nov. 27, 2020. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

How the local economy will close out this tumultuous year depends a whole lot on how Moore County shoppers decide to spend their money in the next few weeks.

On Black Friday, warm sunshine mixed amicably with freshly decorated trees lining Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines. Shoppers filled the sidewalks and stood in line, at various spots, to enter some of the more popular boutiques.

But a day, a week, even a month of strong sales might not be enough to carry merchants through the pandemic. For local businesses, keeping the doors open has required creativity and persistence.

“As a small business, we are in our retail store, selling online, and managing our workshop. We are working all the time,” said Robin Bishop, owner of Lavender Restyle Market.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent executive order that lowered the limit of people permitted indoors has been frustrating, she said, especially at this crucial time of year. The extension of the Phase 3 mandate is expected to remain in place until at least Dec. 11 to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, which has surged in recent weeks.

“People are not shopping as much in person. That is what is happening,” Bishop said.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers may not be visiting as many shops in-person but spending is tracking up. The average American will spend just under $1,000 this year on food, decorations and gifts for the holidays. Overall, the retail industry trade group forecast that sales in November and December will increase up to 5.2 percent over 2019 figures.

The NRF’s latest research also indicated that 42 percent of consumers started their holiday shopping earlier than usual. Fifty-nine percent of the surveyed group began making purchases by early November, up from 49 percent at that point a decade ago.

Downtown Aberdeen shoppers

Shoppers check out the display at Charlotte's Furnishing on West Main Street in Aberdeen on Black Friday 2020. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Baxter Clement, of Casino Guitars on Northeast Broad Street in Southern Pines, said he’s had his best sales ever in 2020, echoing a national trend brought about by more people forced to spend time at home.

“We had a bang out year starting around April. Guitars have seen a huge resurgence,” he said. “People want a sense of something real and tactile in their hands. You can only do Tik Tok and play on your phone for so long.”

Casino Guitars also had a leg up on competition because the local shop developed its store website two years ago and had already built up a strong following on YouTube and social media.

“We saw an explosion of interest online. It has been a weird year,” Clement said.

Downtown Aberdeen shop small

Amber Stevenson sets up her sign outside her Aberdeen store called 'My Sister's Porch on Friday Nov. 27, 2020. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

At The 9th of September you-paint pottery shop, longtime owner Eugenie Wing said she’s excited to see the enthusiasm for the holidays.

“I feel really upbeat about people coming in and painting gifts. People have always come here to give something with personal flair, that has been consistent over the last 20 years,” Wing said. “We get families or couples who discover this is a fun way to spend time together. They’ll stop next door at The Wine Cellar for a bottle of wine then come here for the afternoon.”

