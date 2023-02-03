After two years of study, the National Park Service has proclaimed Pinehurst’s National Historic Landmark District to be in good shape.
In a study released this week, the federal agency found that the homes, commercial buildings, golf courses and other features that comprise the Historic Landmark District remain largely true to their original character — and in some cases have been restored to greater historic integrity than when the district was first recognized in 1996.
The National Historic Landmark program includes more than 2,500 recognized districts nationwide. Properties included are held to higher standards for historic integrity than those listed only in the better-known National Register of Historic Places, and must be of national rather than local or regional significance.
Pinehurst’s Historic Landmark District was designated for the village’s role in the development of golf and resort communities around the country. It is also singled out as a quintessential example of the work of prominent landscape architecture firm Olmsted, Olmsted and Eliot and for its association with eminent golf course designer Donald Ross.
The National Park Service will present the study and its findings to the public at Pinehurst’s Village Hall. Presentations are scheduled Monday at 6 p.m. and Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The National Park Service hired the Wake Forest office of cultural resources consultant Richard Grubb and Associates, Inc. in late 2020 to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the Historic Landmark as it stands today. The study documents changes in and around the district since 1996.
The Historic Landmark is less expansive than the village-designated historic district, encompassing the Pinehurst Harness Track, the village’s historic downtown area and nearby homes, Pinehurst Country Club and courses No 1., No. 2 and No. 4, the Carolina Hotel, Midland Road and the 1956 Traffic Circle.
While the study found that the district “retains the requisite high degree of integrity for NHL designation,” its 334 pages include areas where that distinction is threatened and recommendations for addressing the pressures of growth.
“The Pinehurst National Historic Landmark District remains an outstanding example of American history and culture,” said Ellen Rankin, a historian with the National Historic Landmarks Program. “It also faces serious preservation challenges. With the information collected in this study, the community can better understand and protect the district’s unique character that makes it significant in American history.”
The district had previously spent several years on the National Park Service’s “watch” and “threatened” lists due to development on the Village Green and the addition of a roundabout at the intersection of Carolina Vista Drive and Cherokee Road.
The park service moved Pinehurst to “unevaluated” status before starting the condition study. The completed study has not assigned Pinehurst a new condition category, since the agency is in the process of redesigning its condition monitoring system.
The study includes more than 250 updated photos of homes, churches and commercial buildings that contribute to the Historic Landmark. The National Park Service recognizes 1895 through 1948 as Pinehurst’s period of historic significance: from the resort town’s establishment through the death of Donald Ross.
Buildings constructed between those dates are considered as “contributing” to the district if they clearly retain the characteristic features of their period of construction. When the district was established in 1996, 302 of the 417 resources in its inventory qualified.
The study also factors in Pinehurst’s landscape, which reflects the influence of prominent landscape designer Warren H. Manning, as a critical element of its national historic significance and “perhaps the strongest contributor to the setting and feeling aspects of the district’s integrity.”
In a point-by-point analysis of how Pinehurst’s historic features have evolved over the last quarter century, the National Park Service gave the district a mixed review.
Pinehurst Resort’s acquisition and restoration of the Holly Inn ahead of the 1999 U.S. Open and more recent restoration of the old steam power plant — now home to Pinehurst Brewing Company — went down as positive developments. The study lauded the restoration of Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4 golf courses in 2010 and 2018 as “a wholesale return to the design aesthetics of Donald Ross” that better represents Pinehurst’s “golf origin story.”
It also noted that the village’s “cultural and institutional” buildings, including Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Community Presbyterian and the Village Chapel as well as the former theater, post office and department store buildings and Sandhills Women’s Exchange, remain much the same as they were in 1996 “and continue to be important visual landmarks within the community.”
The study identified the condition of Pinehurst’s network of sand-clay pedestrian paths, many of which have been replaced by brick or pavement, as an area where progress has compromised the historic district. The park service identified that, as well as the encroachment on the Village Green between the village’s expansion of public parking and a recent addition to the Village Chapel, as areas of risk to the district.
While the study described the small roundabout on Carolina Vista — which originally helped put the district on the National Park Service’s watch list — as a significant change to the district’s historic infrastructure, it said that in itself did not compromise the larger system of curvilinear streets that still functions as originally intended.
The study’s generally favorable report has come as welcome news to village officials who have worked to repair the village’s fraught relationship with the National Park Service.
“As mayor, one of the first things I wanted to do — and this is very consistent with other members of the Village Council — was find a way to open the dialogue and we did that within the first few months,” said Mayor John Strickland.
“I really think that the park service, in conjunction with its consultant, has done an excellent job of assessing what the Pinehurst landmark was originally awarded for, how we’ve progressed beyond that time, things we’ve done well and things we’ve done not so well that have created stresses on certain parts of the landmark.”
The study’s recommendations include:
* Refraining from any new freestanding buildings on the Village Green, including at the Village Chapel;
* Using the Historic Properties Commission to encourage private homeowners in the Historic Landmark District to repair rather than replace wood siding where possible and where modern siding and windows have been added to return to materials reminiscent of their home’s original construction;
* Conducting an inventory of Pinehurst’s original sand-clay paths and working to reclaim them where they have been paved or bricked over, especially outside of the Village Center; and
* Applying with the National Park Service to extend the district's boundaries and period of significance to potentially include the Traffic Circle and circa-1964 Given Memorial Library as contributing elements, as well as mid-20th century ranch houses concentrated west of the Village Green.
“This is a guideline of a type that was really not available, to my knowledge, prior to the last several years and I think it’s a wonderful step that the park service has taken to provide this sort of history, this sort of guideline, to a large landmark like Pinehurst,” said Strickland, adding that the park service’s stance on dealing with pedestrian and vehicle traffic within Historic Landmarks seems to be more flexible than it has been.
“I think that the park service is trying to find a way, within the historic districts and places that it manages, to work on issues of the 21st century, traffic and pedestrian traffic being included in that, how it does impact the different districts that they supervise, and they’re trying to find ways to work through that.”
Recommendations also caution village leaders when it comes to proposed roadway improvements. The study said that the U.S. 15-501 flyover and continuous-flow intersection concepts proposed by the state Department of Transportation for the Traffic Circle “have the potential to adversely affect the NHL.” Village leaders have been wholly resistant to both of those proposed ideas.
The study also notes that the proposed southward realignment of Morganton Road to allow for a future relocation of Pinehurst’s public works would infringe upon the harness track property and potentially eliminate a sand path, barn and farrier shop all considered to be contributing elements to the Historic Landmark.
Council member Lydia Boesch, who took an active role in reestablishing Pinehurst’s working relationship with the park service, said that the study’s release is timely considering the recent birthdays of Ross and Olmsted, and upcoming U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next year.
“The reason I got involved in this three years ago was that we have this great asset and we don’t promote it,” she said. “Part of what the park service does is promote heritage tourism. Is this not a perfect time to develop and promote who we are and Donald Ross’ role and Frederick Olmsted’s role?”
For more information about the Pinehurst Historic Landmark District and recent study, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/pinehurst.
