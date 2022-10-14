The stump of a beloved sycamore tree on Southwest Broad Street will become a Little Free Library. The Southern Pines Historic District approved the project, presented by Suzanne Coleman on behalf of the Southern Pines Welcome Center, at its October meeting.
Most of the sycamore outside of 140 SW Broad St. was cut down in 2019 after it became sick and started losing its canopy. The stump was granted clemency that July, when Town Manager Reagan Parsons first accepted Coleman’s proposal. It remains rooted alongside the sidewalk and has since sprouted new growth, though several cracks in its surface show.
Coleman’s plan to repurpose the tree stump is novel to Southern Pines. She was inspired by an Idaho artist who installed a tree library on her property.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that aims to build community, inspire readers and increase book access. Coleman plans for this Little Free Library to be kid-accessible and designed shelves to specifically fit children’s books.
“We want to make it as magical and whimsical as possible,” Coleman said. “We want to have several doors in it so that little ones can open their own door.”
Other key features of the design include cedar shingles, dog leash hooks, a fake smokestack, little heart details and solar-powered lights for at night.
“The welcome to Southern Pines logo is ‘Welcome to Southern Pines, Heart of the South,’ so we’re going to incorporate the hearts into the tree.”
Town Arborist Jeff Gray, who has worked with the tree for decades and estimated it to be 75 years old, said recent bore tests on the remaining trunk showed that the project will be structurally sound.
“Unless something drastic happens, I can see it lasting 10 years or more as long as it's maintained properly,” Gray said. “As it stands right now, it probably won’t last that long.”
Future construction includes placing a sealant along any cuts into the tree to protect the tree from further degradation. Any maintenance to the tree following construction should be minimal.
A testimony by Vince Zucchino, the landscape architect for the library, gave further evidence to the construction of the project being compatible with the historic district of downtown.
“It’s a historic tree, and it's well-loved and has been well-loved by many, many people,” Zucchino said. “I’ve sat outside that restaurant and watched people come up and hug it, stroke it — kids love it.”
