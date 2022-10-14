Tree

The stump of a beloved sycamore tree on Southwest Broad Street will become a Little Free Library. The Southern Pines Historic District approved the project, presented by Suzanne Coleman on behalf of the Southern Pines Welcome Center, at its October meeting.

Most of the sycamore outside of 140 SW Broad St. was cut down in 2019 after it became sick and started losing its canopy. The stump was granted clemency that July, when Town Manager Reagan Parsons first accepted Coleman’s proposal. It remains rooted alongside the sidewalk and has since sprouted new growth, though several cracks in its surface show.

Suzanne Coleman by tree

Suzanne Coleman shown near the sycamore tree on Broad Street in Southern Pines in 2019. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Sycamore library

A rendition of the sycamore library by landscape architect Vince Zucchino.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Tamara Vigne

What a lovely idea!

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

Only in Southern Pines

Report Add Reply
Chris Smithson

Kent, We in Southern Pines appreciate commentary about how we do things from 7 Lakes residents . It means sooooo much to us!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days