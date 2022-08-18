Open to service members, veterans, military spouses and caregivers, the Hiring Our Heroes career summit will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Iron Mike Conference Center, in Fayetteville. The event is sponsored by the Fort Bragg’s Directorate of Human Resources in collaboration with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
The two-day event will also include workshops on Aug. 24. The workshops will range from career planning to the use of digital networking sites, such as LinkedIn, to resume writing, and interviewing.
“One of our top priorities in the Directorate of Human Resources Transition Assistance Program on Fort Bragg is ensuring the readiness of our transitioning service members by being the one-stop shop for employment opportunities, employment and education workshops, seminars, and other beneficial career training,” said Tony Castillo, Fort Bragg’s interim director of Human Resources. “We are sincerely grateful for events like this that provide our transitioning service members, veterans and their families an opportunity to give them an extra advantage to be competitive in their search for a rewarding profession.”
The career summit is a specialized event designed to educate, inspire and connect service members, veterans, military spouses and caregivers with military-ready employers. All service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, family members and veterans are invited.
“One of the main goals of the career summit is to help service members preparing to leave the military make connections and understand the opportunities that exist for them and their families outside of the service,” said Eric Eversole, president, of Hiring Our Heroes and vice president, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
More than 70 employers are expected to participate in the career fair, August 25 and many will be prepared to interview and hire potential employees on the spot. Companies participating in the event range from America’s largest employers to many smaller companies from across the region.
