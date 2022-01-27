The cost of renting the Fair Barn in Pinehurst could go up later this year, according to a recommended fee schedule presented to the Village Council on Tuesday.
Under the proposed rate, residents and non-residents alike would pay an additional $200 to use the popular event space on Beulah Hill Road. Brooke Hunter, director of financial services for the village, said the increase, which would take effect on July 1, is meant to “bring Fair Barn prices more in line with competitors.”
The cost for residents to rent the Fair Barn would increase from the current rate of $950 for eight hours or less to $1,150, and from $1,575 for a full day to $1,775. Non-residents would pay $1,400 to rent the venue for eight hours, up from $1,200, and $2,150 for a full day, up from $1,950.
Rental rates would also increase for businesses that wish to use the venue for commercial functions. The proposed commercial rates are $1,550 for eight hours and $2,400 for a full day, up from $1,350 and $2,200, respectively. The rental rates for nonprofits would remain the same.
A higher fee has also been proposed for seasonal stall rentals for standardbred horses at Harness Track. The new rate would be $1,075 to rent a stall for a full season, up from $975.
In a memo to the council, Hunter wrote that the proposed increase is based on “other training facility comparisons.” Seasonal rates at other facilities “range from $1,050 to $1,900 with racing available at the higher rates,” she said.
At the same time, the village staff has recommended a lower monthly fee for stall rentals. The proposed monthly rate is $250, down from $325.
Tuesday’s presentation also included a review of printing and image usage fees for Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives, which the village will take control of in April.
The council is expected to vote on the proposed fee schedule during its next regular meeting in February.
